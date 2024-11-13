State Auditor Blaha Releases 2024 Performance Measurement Program Report - November 13, 2024

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN – “Government works best when it delivers services effectively and efficiently while being responsive to citizens,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “The Minnesota Local Performance Measurement Program helps counties and cities continuously improve service delivery and encourages communication with citizens.”

The program requires participating cities and counties to adopt a standard set of ten performance measures. These measures enable residents, taxpayers, and elected officials to evaluate the effectiveness of the services provided. The program also gathers residents' opinions on those services and assists in program evaluation and resource allocation decisions. Participation in the Performance Measurement Program is voluntary for cities and counties.

“A properly implemented program gives local officials the data they need to identify strengths and challenges in their services, allowing them to enhance quality, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness,” Blaha added.

Cities and counties use various performance measures, such as tracking public safety through crime rates or law enforcement response times. In public health, they may assess water quality. Some evaluate the cost-effectiveness of social services like child support programs, while others measure public works by the timeliness and quality of snow removal on city and county roads.

In 2024, 38 cities (4%) and 26 counties (30%) were certified by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to the Minnesota Department of Revenue to receive additional aid payments for participation in the Performance Measurement Program. This was a decrease of three cities and two counties from 2023. Since 2011, the program has paid out an average of $468,000 per year to local governments.

A county or city that elects to participate in the Performance Measurement Program is eligible for a reimbursement of $0.14 per capita, not to exceed $25,000.

Detailed information on how local governments can participate in the Performance Measurement Program can be found on the OSA website.

The full reports can be accessed on the OSA website.