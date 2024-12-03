Selvatica Cancun The Adventure Tribe Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres kayak Aquatours Columbus Cancun

The Dolphin Company, participated in Cancun Travel Mart 2024, the most important tourism marketing and networking event in the Mexican Caribbean.

We are proud to have been part of this event, allowing us to contribute to promoting our destination’s tourism offerings by providing fun experiences for all markets in Mexico’s top destinations” — Rodrigo Ceballos, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company's Agency.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, participated in Cancun Travel Mart 2024, the most important tourism marketing and networking event in the Mexican Caribbean.This business forum, based on pre-arranged appointments between buyers and exhibitors, took place from October 23-25 at the Iberostar Selection Cancun Hotel Convention Center.Cancun Travel Mart is one of the most relevant events in Mexico's tourism sector. Held annually in the country’s top destination, it gathers professionals promoting a wide variety of products that showcase why Quintana Roo is recognized as a leading national and international tourist destination.This 36th edition of Cancun Travel Mart featured exhibitors, including hotels, airlines, tours, and technology providers, alongside nearly 150 buyer companies, such as tour operators, wholesalers, and travel agents from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, and Chile, among others.This year, The Dolphin Company, which operates parks like Garrafon Park, Dolphin Discovery, Selvatica Cancun, The Adventure Tribe, VenturaPark, and more, stood out as a sponsor, supporting the event in achieving Carbon Neutral status."We held over fifty meetings with buyer companies and partners, through which we showcased our wide range of services. We are proud to have been part of this significant event, allowing us to contribute positively to promoting our destination’s tourism offerings by providing fun, educational, and innovative experiences for all markets in Mexico’s top destinations," said Rodrigo Ceballos, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company's Agency.The Dolphin Company offers experiences and services worldwide. In Mexico, it operates amusement parks, water parks, and nature parks, as well as dolphin habitats like Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres and a marina called “ Aquatours ”.About The Dolphin Company:For nearly 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to over 21 million visitors across its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers thrilling activities that create unique, memorable experiences while raising awareness about animal welfare, conservation, and environmental care. For more information, please visit www.thedolphinco.com

