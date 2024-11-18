GR8 People Unveils 'Hugo': The AI Chatbot Revolutionizing Talent Experiences Worldwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GR8 People , the AI-powered talent platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, is excited to unveil Hugo, an innovative AI chatbot poised to transform candidate engagement for organizations around the globe. Hugo is designed to simplify the recruitment process and ensure candidates experience a smooth, responsive journey from start to interview.AI-Driven Instant Connections and EngagementAs candidates seek seamless, intuitive interactions and quick responses in their job search, Hugo rises to the challenge by instantly connecting them with relevant opportunities, simplifying applications, and automating interview scheduling. "Job seekers expect immediate, meaningful engagement at every touchpoint," said Jayne Kettles, Chief Product Officer at GR8 People. "Hugo delivers this with intelligent, real-time responses that guide candidates through their job search, optimizing their profiles, assessing their fit and scheduling them for open positions."Hugo: The Ideal Digital Assistant for MSP and High-Volume HiringHugo is a tireless recruiting assistant powered by advanced AI, designed to help candidates find roles that align with their skills and interests. By automating key steps like screening and scheduling, Hugo creates a streamlined, personalized experience that’s particularly beneficial for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), frontline workers, and high-volume hiring needs. Key features include:• Conversational Chat & Apply: Engage job seekers instantly on your career site.• Text Apply Capabilities: Simplify applications with a mobile-friendly, text-based interface.• Conversational Scheduling: Schedule interviews seamlessly through chat, minimizing back-and-forth communication.• Automated Job Matching: Upload resumes to receive immediate job recommendations.• Language Translation: Connect with candidates globally in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Dutch, Portuguese, German, and more.Looking Ahead: The Future of AI-Driven RecruitmentWith the launch of Hugo, GR8 People’s Everyone Platform gains a powerful tool that further enhances its suite for hiring productivity and results.For more information on Hugo or to schedule a demo, visit gr8people.com

