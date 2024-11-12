GR8 People Unleashes Groundbreaking Talent CRM Capabilities with MMS, Mobile, Email, and More

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold stride forward, GR8 People proudly introduces innovative capabilities designed to revolutionize the Talent experience through enhanced personalization, now featuring SMS and MMS options in recruitment marketing campaigns. As digital marketing evolves, the key to success lies in meeting your customers precisely where they are—whether that’s via text or email. With our latest enhancements, recruiting teams can seamlessly engage with job seekers on their terms and at their convenience.What’s the Buzz About MMS?Text messaging, or SMS, has long been a cornerstone of effective marketing campaigns due to its simplicity and impressive open rates. Now, as the demand for richer, more dynamic content grows, MMS (multimedia messaging service) steps in to elevate your outreach. With MMS, you can send compelling visuals of your company culture, share employee testimonials, or keep it simple with branded gifs and emojis to make your message stand out. These dynamic messages go beyond plain text, capturing candidate attention and creating memorable, authentic experiences.Why It MattersOur launch of MMS capabilities in the U.S. and Canada is a game changer. It empowers recruiting teams to engage talent in fresh, exciting ways, driving greater engagement and visibility. While SMS already delivers impressive engagement, MMS takes it to new heights.We are thrilled to build on our ongoing success, offering the industry a next-generation CRM Platform that redefines how recruiters connect with talent wherever they are. Here’s how we’re empowering teams to elevate their engagement:• Ignite Talent Pipelines: Leverage GR8 People’s market-leading Talent CRM Platform to create personalized experiences across SMS/MMS, email, and more.• Launch with Confidence: With our intuitive user interface and template builder, rolling out impactful campaigns has never been easier. Plus, our robust reporting tools provide the insights you need to measure campaign success, helping you optimize messaging for maximum impact.• Harness AI and Automation: Supercharge campaigns in real time, ensuring they resonate with your brand’s voice while captivating your audience.• Boost Engagement: High open rates for text messages mean that using this channel enhances engagement, ensuring vital information, resulting in more satisfied talent journeys.• Personalized Interactions: Our CRM capabilities allow recruiting teams to tailor text communications based on job seeker data and past interactions, significantly enhancing the talent experience.• Holistic Communication History: Text exchanges are seamlessly integrated with other communication channels, giving TA teams a unified view of each job seeker’s engagement history across the platform.“Today’s recruiting organizations face the ongoing challenge of managing talent engagement across various channels—email, text and social,” said Chase Hall, Director of Product Management at GR8 People. “Our new SMS and MMS capabilities streamline communications throughout the entire talent journey. With the freedom to choose from text, email, and phone, recruiters can select the ideal channel for every interaction.”Join us in embracing this new era of recruitment. Click here to be part of the next generation.

