Always Family Expands in Texas with New Fort Worth Location

An Always Family caregiver assisting a man with his coffee

New location in the Fort Worth suburbs will be led by local entrepreneurs Natonya and Jerry McClay.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Family, a respected provider of in-home care services for seniors in Texas, is thrilled to announce a second location in Fort Worth. Building upon the success of our Argyle location, owned and operated by Brandon and Deanna Emerson, this new office will bring our high-quality, compassionate care services to even more Texas families.

This new location in the Fort Worth suburbs will be led by local entrepreneurs Natonya and Jerry McClay. Natonya comes to Always Family with an impressive 24-year career with a national Fortune 100 company, where she gained extensive experience across various departments and roles. With a solid foundation in operations, business management, and leadership, Natonya was drawn to Always Family for its values and the opportunity to apply her diverse skill set in a way that supports and enriches the lives of local families. Partnering with her husband, Jerry, who brings his own robust leadership background in food services to the venture, Natonya is eager to build a business that balances professional expertise with a deeply personal touch.

When asked about why she was drawn to Always Family, McClay responded, “I wanted a franchise that would allow me to apply everything I’ve learned throughout my career, while making a meaningful impact on the community I call home. Always Family is the perfect fit, as it aligns with my professional background and my desire to help families in Fort Worth feel supported and cared for during the very difficult process of caring for an aging loved one.”

“Natonya and Jerry epitomize all that is great about senior care," said Josh Markland, co-Founder of Always Family. "With a joyful spirit, endearing smile, tons of energy, and a determination to provide solutions, Natonya is sure to become an invaluable resource for senior care in her local community. We could not be more excited to have Natonya and Jerry joining our franchise family.”

The addition of the Fort Worth location reflects Always Family’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for in-home senior care across Texas. By offering a comprehensive range of care services, including assistance with daily activities, companionship, and support for families facing dementia and other complex aging needs, Always Family provides peace of mind to clients and their loved ones.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Natonya and Jerry McClay to the Always Family family,” said Chad Tracey, co-Founder of Always Family. “Their passion for service and commitment to quality align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional care to seniors in need. We’re confident that they will make a positive impact in the Fort Worth community.”

The newest location has a tentative grand opening set for Spring 2025.



About Always Family

Always Family, a sister brand to 2nd Family, is a senior in-home care provider for residents of the great state of Texas committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care to aging individuals who wish to remain in the comfort of their homes. With a foundation rooted in empathy derived from personal experience and a team of highly trained caregivers, Always Family offers a wide range of services designed to support families and enhance quality of life for seniors.

For more information about Always Family visit our website at AlwaysFamily.com.

For more information about 2nd Family visit our website at 2ndFamily.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.