2nd Family Honors Laure Joseph and Tina Kelly with Prestigious 2024 Caregiver Awards

Celebrating Compassion and Excellence: 2nd Family Awards Top Honors to Outstanding Caregivers of 2024

I sincerely congratulate both Laure and Tina on being acknowledged by their local Directors of Nursing for having gone above and beyond in service of their clients.” — Josh Markland co-Founder of 2nd Family

ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2nd Family, a leader in providing exceptional in-home care for seniors, proudly announces Laure Joseph as the recipient of the 2024 Caregiver of the Year and Tina Kelly as the 2024 Rookie of the Year. These awards highlight the outstanding commitment and compassion displayed by 2nd Family caregivers, recognizing their vital role in enhancing the lives of seniors and their families.

Laure Joseph, representing 2nd Family of the Main Line in Ardmore, PA, has been named Caregiver of the Year for her unparalleled dedication and ability to become a part of the families she serves. Laure's approach, combining tough love, compassion, humor, and candor, has made a significant impact on many, including her own colleagues' families. Her ability to alleviate stress and bring joy during challenging times has made her an invaluable asset to our team and the families we support.

Emily Glowacki, Director or Nursing for 2nd Family of the Main Line had this to say about Laure: "Laure has proven to be such a compassionate, dedicated, and reliable caregiver. She leads by example and by communicating well with other caregivers, families, and our management team. Laure has dedicated families she cares for but will also fill in almost anywhere if we were to need her in a pinch."

Tina Kelly, from 2nd Family of North Jersey in Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ, has earned the title of Rookie of the Year for her exceptional service and quick adaptation to the needs of our clients. As a representative of 2nd Family for less than 1 year, Tina's dedication to providing comprehensive care, even within limited time frames, has consistently exceeded expectations, fostering trust and appreciation among clients and their families. Her positive attitude and commitment have greatly contributed to the well-being of those she cares for and have set a high standard for caregivers everywhere.

"Tina Kelly is a terrific hire, a phenomenal human being, and a tremendous asset. She has worked with many of our patients at some point, so it is easy to measure the tremendous value she brings to the care setting." said Carole Apkarian, Director of Nursing for 2nd Family of North Jersey.

Both Laure and Tina embody the values of 2nd Family, demonstrating professional excellence, empathy, and the ability to make a profound difference in the lives of seniors and their families. Their contributions go beyond caregiving; they create lasting bonds and memories that families cherish.

2nd Family celebrates these achievements by awarding cash prizes to both Laure and Tina, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and the positive impact they have made on our community. "I sincerely congratulate both Laure and Tina on being acknowledged by their local Directors of Nursing for having gone above and beyond in service of their clients. We are proud that both Laure and Tina represent 2nd Family in their local communities each and every day. Congratulations to you both on this well-deserved award." said Josh Markland co-Founder of 2nd Family.

2nd Family invites everyone to learn more about Laure, Tina, and our team of highly-trained caregivers. Their stories are not just about the care they provide but about the hearts they touch and the families they become a part of. Visit our caregivers page to discover more about the difference our caregivers make every day.

About 2nd Family

2nd Family is a leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, offering personalized support and companionship to enhance the quality of life for both seniors and their families. With a commitment to excellence, empathy, and innovation, 2nd Family aims to ensure every senior feels valued, cared for, and part of a larger family. Visit https://2ndfamily.com to learn more.

For franchise territory availability, please visit https://2ndfamilyfranchise.com.