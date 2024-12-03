THE DOLPHIN COMPANY RECEIVES AWARD FOR BEST WATER PARK IN MEXICO AT THE TRAVVY AWARDS

The Dolphin Company Travvy Awards Habitat Dolphins Travvy Awards Dolphin Swimming Program

The Dolphin Company, a globally recognized park, proudly announces that it has been awarded Best Water Park in Mexico at the prestigious 2024 Travvy Awards.

Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year at the Travvy Awards is a true honor. What makes us most proud is that this award comes from those who best understand our work.” — said Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, a globally recognized park operator, proudly announces that it has been awarded Best Water Park in Mexico at the prestigious 2024 Travvy Awards. This is the second consecutive year receiving this honor, granted by travel and tourism professionals.The Travvy Awards, known as the "Oscars of Tourism," are among the top distinctions in the travel and tourism industry, setting a global benchmark for quality and leadership. These awards are based on votes from thousands of travel agents, tour operators, and industry experts who select the best destinations, products, and services. The Dolphin Company won the award for Best Water Park with Dolphins in Mexico , highlighting its safe and memorable Habitats."Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year at the Travvy Awards is a true honor. What makes us most proud is that this award comes from those who best understand our work: tourism industry professionals. This award reaffirms our company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and visitor satisfaction in all our parks and destinations. Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences for our guests while promoting awareness of conservation and respect for the environment," said Freddie Gómez, Commercial Director of The Dolphin Company.The 10th edition of the Travvy Awards took place on November 7 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Florida. Hundreds of tour operators, travel agencies, and suppliers gathered to celebrate the winners, chosen by thousands of votes from tourism sector experts.The Dolphin Company operates in various tourist destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, offering a wide range of aquatic, nature-based, and entertainment activities. In Mexico, it is renowned for its iconic Dolphin Swim programs and water parks and nature parks for all ages. The company is committed to sustainability, environmental education, and animal welfare.About The Dolphin Company:For nearly 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a globally recognized park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to over 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With Habitats locations in Mexico , the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that create unique, memorable experiences while raising awareness about animal welfare, preservation, and environmental care. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

