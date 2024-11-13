Amazing Foods Inc and WIN TV are about to become a USA Public Company

THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL THE AMAZING DIET

World's first 100% AI Global Television Broadcast Station.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN TV NETWORK and AMAZING FOODS INC. are in the process of becoming the first 100% AI television global broadcast network that does not employ any human television personality."This is a huge cost saving in the broadcast business when you do not have to use any humans for broadcast. AI is getting so good these days that it's difficult to actually tell that the personalities are not real." Says CEO Baron Storm. "Further, this is the way of the future in the television broadcast business. It just makes so much sense to eliminate humans that very often in this business have inflated egos, do not perform, and have huge turnovers in Human Resources."He added.With over fifty years in the broadcast and network production business Mr. Storm should know. As a successful television personality and producer himself with over 3,500 network shows to his credit that have been shown in over 65 countries he is one of the most prolific content creators in the business.There are many other advantages of creating a 100% AI broadcast model.While programming can resemble normal network content such as NEWS, SPORTS, TALK SHOWS, GAMES SHOWS, WEATHER, MOVIES, COOKING, COMEDY, CHILDREN'S AND OTHER material, it can be produced quickly at a fraction of the cost of normal production and this provides a direct benefit to not only WIN TV but to advertisers who can buy local, national or global advertising for a fraction of the cost charged by non AI broadcast stations.Another benefit is that the content is truly global in scope which makes it far more interesting than the same formulaic material on regular networks.The word is now out that we are seeking global AI content producers who would like an audience for their work.AMAZING FOODS INC. is in the process of becoming a USA public company through a reverse merger with an already trading company. AMAZING FOODS INC. also owns WIN TV and several other companies that will be vended into the public company. WIN TV will be locating near MEMPHIS in a state of the art new production and broadcast studio tied into a new 80,000 seat spectacular stadium to be built on close to 600 acres of land. The studio will also be capable of being a plug-in facility for regular broadcast network covering the events in the stadium."It's an exciting time of development." Says Baron Storm. "The technology is moving so fast that it's sometimes difficult to keep up with it but that's what makes it so exciting for those who can see the future of AI. There are new frontiers of technology that have to be explored and the groundswell of those involved in AI from around the world is amazing. It's exciting to be a part of it and applying it to new uses.For more information please contact:Management:Baron StormTel: 352-999-4288wintvnetwork@gmail.com

