"THE AMAZING DIET" Announces its Development of The World's Best "Old Fashioned" AMAZING B&B KETO diet Ice Cream

"THE AMAZING DIET" Announces its Development of The World's Best "Old Fashioned" AMAZING DIET B&B Ice Cream. Incredible Ice Cream that's actually healthy!REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "THE AMAZING DIET" and AMAZING FOODS INC. has made the decision to launch it's AMAZING "Old Fashioned" ice cream that not only tastes great but is healthy and helps clients lose weight.
With over 20 initial and original flavours like Key Lime Pie, Coconut Macadamia, Caribbean Rum & Raisin, and Pecan Delight the tastes are a sensory delight for everyone. Of course there are the standards such as Royal Vanilla, Chocolate and Raspberry. All AMAZINGLY designed to provide maximum creamy "Old Fashioned" taste sensations but also designed to help you lose weight.
The decision was made due to the overwhelming demand for the ice cream which uses an AMAZING combination of rich heavy cream, fresh fruits and "NATURALLY SWEET," a sugar replacement product approved by all three major health authorities, the FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). The sugar replacement product is also approved in some 40+ other countries including India, China, and many more.
Baron Storm, Founder and creator of "THE AMAZING DIET" and author of the #1 best selling book of the same name, said the following when asked for comment:
"Most ice cream today is whipped to create a light, fluffy, air packed texture. For the most part, by the time they finish putting all the additives, artificial colouring and preservatives into it, it's more of a chemical mix than ice cream. AMAZING FOODS INC. is going back to the AMAZING "Old Fashioned" methods of creating ice cream. It's rich, flavourful, no air is whipped into it, and best of all it is healthy because of its probiotic function. Because of its probiotic function the ice cream assists the digestive system to generate the essential bacteria for a healthy colon and digestive tract. Ultimately this assists the body in building and strengthening the immune system." He states.
"There is no ice cream on the market today that competes with the taste and health benefits that our AMAZING ice cream delivers. Furthermore we have a surprise for all clients who order this ice cream. We cannot divulge what the surprise is right now but no one has ever done this with ice cream before." He added.
So stay tuned to more news releases that will update all readers.
The company is currently in the process of becoming a USA listed public company and news will be released shortly regarding this process.
