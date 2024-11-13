TinkRWorks Media Alert: Maximize Makerspaces - Unlocking Creativity with Hands-On STEAM Learning

TinkRworks is a supplemental K-8 STEAM solution that supports project-based learning and transforms learners into innovators. It includes a standards-rich curriculum, innovative hands-on project kits, professional development, and a web-based learning pla

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: A no-cost 30-minute webinar for K-8 teachers, librarians, and education technology leaders interested in creating a makerspace or maximizing their makerspace’s potentialWHO: Amber Hudson, VP of Educational Services at 1st Maker SpacePeter Cipkowski, Ed.D., strategic advisor to TinkRworks WHEN: Wednesday, November 20; 5-5:30PM CDTREGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1317309274724/WN_pAetJpX9TXyO0r7HN_9jYA Makerspaces bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education to life by encouraging hands-on learning and creative problem-solving. Students develop perseverance and a sense of ownership in their work as they experiment with ideas, create designs, and refine prototypes.On Wednesday, November 20, Peter Cipkowski, Ed.D. strategic advisor to STEAM education curriculum provider TinkRworks and Amber Hudson, VP of Educational Services at customized makerspace creator 1st Maker Space, will host a free 30-minute webinar that explores how a well-designed makerspace can ignite students’ curiosity, creativity, and real-world problem-solving.Webinar attendees will learn:• What a makerspace is and why we need them: How the maker movement is reshaping STEAM education and preparing students for the future workforce.• How to refresh or set up a makerspace: Practical tips on planning, gaining staff and community support, and more.• How to secure funding for steam learning: Tips on partnering with local businesses, applying for grants, using Title IV funds, and gathering supply donations.The webinar is part of TinkRWorks and 1st Maker Space’s new collaboration – offering educators an integrated and time-saving approach to STEAM learning. “School districts have an urgent need to not only maximize makerspaces and STEAM labs, but also to provide support and professional development for the effective use of those spaces,” said Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., CEO of TinkRWorks. “Together, TinkRWorks and 1st Maker Space will offer a ‘one-stop shop’ solution that delivers high-quality, standards-aligned resources while equipping educators with the skills and training needed to succeed.”Hudson leads curriculum and professional development for 1st Maker Space. She spent over 20 years teaching upper elementary students at Hamilton Southeastern Schools in Indiana. At the cusp of the maker movement, Hudson created a classroom makerspace that was collaborative, problem-based, and student-driven. Her classroom maker projects gained the attention of Mayor Scott Fadness of Fishers, Indiana; the Indiana Department of Homeland Security; and Congresswoman Susan Brooks. Hudson has a master’s in curriculum development and a passion for designing lessons and developing curriculum that engage students through hands-on learning.Cipkowski is an interdisciplinary lecturer at UCLA with a focus in educational policy, global competitiveness, and civic engagement. With more than 25 years’ experience, he has led the development of Educational Technology and STEM solutions at leading school districts and publishers across the United States. Peter holds a doctorate from the University of Southern California in Global Education.Webinar attendees will earn a certificate of participation. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Registrants who are unable to attend live will receive access to the recording.For more information, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1317309274724/WN_pAetJpX9TXyO0r7HN_9jYA # # #

