Special-Lite President and COO to retire; Alex Esposito named successor effective Jan. 1

By the end of Benscoter's six-year tenure, the commercial door manufacturer will have grown over 65%.

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Benscoter, President and Chief Operating Officer of Special-Lite, will officially retire at the end of 2024.By the end of his six-year tenure, the commercial door manufacturer will have grown over 65%. Benscoter was instrumental in improving lead times, enhancing customer service, and launching several innovative products.“I am grateful for all of Steve’s accomplishments. His contributions to strengthening our culture and our team were pivotal. His leadership guided us through the pandemic, and we would not be the company we are today without him. I am grateful for everything and wish him all the best,” said Henry L. Upjohn II, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Special-Lite.The Special-Lite Board of Directors has appointed Alex Esposito as its new President and COO, effective January 1, 2025.Esposito has built a wealth of experience during his ten years with Special-Lite, succeeding in every role from Product Development Engineer to Director of Research and Development and, most recently, Vice President of Product Development, Sales, and Marketing.“Alex was instrumental in many initiatives, including the launch of multiple products, driving accelerated top-line growth, and establishing a significant presence for Special-Lite across multiple national accounts,” said Upjohn.His understanding of the door and hardware industry, building codes, and the markets we serve is exceptional, and I am fully confident in his ability to lead Special-Lite to continued growth and success,” he added.Special-Lite has released three brand new products in 2024: the SpecSlide Sliding Door System, a line of versatile and durable Double-Acting Traffic Doors, and a dual glazed version of its popular LiteSpace Interior Aluminum Framing.This news follows the groundbreaking and announcement of a nearly 70,000-square-foot addition to the company’s Decatur location, a significant investment in its employees and commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service.Benscoter will remain a member of Special-Lite’s Board of Directors.About Special-Lite:Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction along with replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality, and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.