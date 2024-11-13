Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Wins at the 43rd Annual Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit 

Winner Tourism Person of the Year and Best Digital Campaign

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 13, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has received two awards during the 43rd Annual Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit held on November 7Maryland’s Best, the marketing arm of the department, took home the award for “Best Digital Campaign” for the “Eat Like a Marylander” summer campaign. In addition, Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks was named “Tourism Person of the Year” for his many contributions to the Maryland tourism industry.  

“I am fortunate to be a Marylander, where we can so vibrantly live, visit, learn, play and eat. I am always excited to showcase how agriculture is part of the tourism industry,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Additionally, we have an incredibly creative team at MDA who are dedicated to the mission of the department by developing new and innovative ways to generate more awareness about eating locally grown and sourced products.”

“Kevin won the award for his exceptional dedication to the tourism industry and unwavering support throughout his years of service,” said Ruth Toomey, Executive Director of the Maryland Tourism Coalition. “His leadership as Chairman of the Maryland Tourism Coalition Board and his commitment to both the organization’s success and Maryland’s tourism growth through his role as secretary were instrumental in strengthening the growing industry.”

The “Eat Like a Marylander” campaign encouraged Marylanders to embrace the diverse locally grown and sourced food in Maryland during the summer. The campaign ran from July 15- Sept. 15, 2024, working to digitally target consumers based on their interest. The campaign  reached 9.5 million people, which led to more consumer awareness of those restaurants and farms to visit sourcing local products, and showcased recipes to try featuring iconic summer foods in Maryland. The landing page featured 74 farms across all counties, 12 creameries, 40 wineries and breweries, and 100 restaurants across 20 counties that feature locally grown or sourced food and drink in Maryland!

The Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit brings together hundreds of public sector leaders in the hospitality industry each year to connect and learn new strategies to benefit the tourism and hospitality industry of Maryland. 

