Now Hiring! TBI Announces Three CJIS Support Specialist Openings

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST 1 – Auditor Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Unit Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for training criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies on CJIS database usage and compliance with CJIS Security Policy. Conducts audits to ensure data accuracy, completeness, and adherence to reporting requirements. Manages data requests and reporting for leadership, and monitors system functionality.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 63292. This position will remain posted from November 12, 2024 – November 18, 2024 for five (5) business days. ——————————————————————————————————— CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST 1 Law Enforcement Support Unit (LESU) CJIS Support Specialist 1 – Auditor CJIS Support Specialist 1 – Trainer Davidson County 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: Support Specialist Auditor: Responsible for scheduling and performing audits in East/Middle, TN for TIES/NCIC, to ensure compliance with state and national audit standards in the East/Middle half of Tennessee. Prepares written reports after each review and ensures all required steps are completed for each agency’s audit. Work with agencies to ensure compliance with certification and validation processes. Works with new agencies to become a TIES Agency. May present at the TIES Conference and TIES Review Classes. Audits take place on-site and involve frequent overnight travel.

Support Specialist Trainer: Responsible for conducting National Crime Information Center (NCIC) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all NCIC related questions. Teaches NCIC Basic Certification, Terminal Agency Contact (TAC) Orientation, and query certification classes. Presents at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and prepares presentations for the Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Conference and TIES review classes. Prepares and reviews testing materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 63286. This position will remain posted from November 12, 2024 – November 18, 2024 for five (5) business days.

