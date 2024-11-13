Ilham Aliyev met with Vice President of Iran

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - On November 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Shina Ansari, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment.

Shina Ansari congratulated the President of Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 in Baku and conveyed greetings from Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Shina Ansari to convey his regards to the President of Iran.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his phone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian following his election as President, noting that since then, Azerbaijani government delegations at various levels had visited Iran.

Shina Ansari hailed the strong relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, describing these ties as historic.

During the conversation, they discussed ongoing joint projects on the Araz River, the construction of a hydropower plant, and environmental cooperation, underscoring the importance of the intergovernmental commission's activities.

They also discussed the North-South Transport Corridor, focusing on trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.

The meeting addressed the ecological problems of the Caspian Sea, including the issue of its declining water levels. The sides noted the significance of cooperation among the bordering countries to address these issues.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed concern about the discharge of waste from Armenia's mining industry into the Araz River and its negative impact on the river's ecological condition.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral ties.