AMPP Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as Keynote Speaker at Annual Conference + Expo 2025 in Nashville

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) , the global authority in materials protection and performance, has announced that Mike Massimino, Ph.D., former NASA astronaut, “New York Times” best-selling author, and professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University, will headline the AMPP 2025 Annual Conference + Expo. Taking place from April 6-10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., this year's event is set to draw over 6,000 materials protection experts, industry leaders, and technological innovators from around the world.Massimino will deliver a keynote titled “The Team’s Success is Your Success: You Cannot Do This Alone, You Will Succeed or Fail as a Team” at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Music City Center. Drawing from his experiences as a NASA astronaut, an engineer, and a public figure, Massimino’s insights will focus on the importance of teamwork, resilience, and innovation—principles that resonate deeply within the materials protection and performance industry.Event Details:- Event: AMPP 2025 Annual Conference + Expo- Keynote Speaker: Mike Massimino, Ph.D., former NASA astronaut, “New York Times” best-selling author, media and television personality and Columbia University professor- Topic: “The Team’s Success is Your Success: You Cannot Do This Alone, You Will Succeed or Fail as a Team”- Time & Date: 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025- Location: Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.“We are privileged to have such a distinguished figure join us for our conference,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Dr. Massimino’s journey as an astronaut and his dedication to team success align perfectly with AMPP’s goals. His story reminds us that success is built together and reflects the resilience and innovation that drive our daily work. Our attendees are in for a memorable and impactful session.”In addition to his career at NASA, where he flew on two shuttle missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope, Massimino has held roles in academia and made numerous appearances on television, including the CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory.” He teaches at Columbia University and is a senior advisor for space programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum. His bestselling book, “Spaceman: An Astronaut's Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe,” chronicles his journey in space and his contributions to human space exploration. A complete biography of Massimino can be found here. The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo is the world’s largest event for the corrosion, coatings and materials protection industry. It offers attendees five days of learning, networking, and showcasing the latest asset protection and sustainability advancements.For more information about AMPP’s Annual Conference + Expo or to register, visit https://ace.ampp.org. ###Additional InformationAMPP Annual Conference + Expo - AMPP Annual Conference + Expo ( https://ace.ampp.org/home About - AMPP Annual Conference + Expo ( https://ace.ampp.org/about About - AMPP ( https://www.ampp.org/about About UsThe Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org

