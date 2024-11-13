NYS Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government to Hold Publi...

The New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government will hold its annual public hearing on Wednesday, November 13, providing members of the public the opportunity to comment in person, by videoconference, or in writing, Executive Director Sanford N. Berland announced today. The public hearing will begin at 1 p.m. at the New York City Bar Association located at 42 W 44th Street, New York, NY.

The Commission also released its 2025 Tentative Legislative Agenda and invites the public to comment on the agenda at the public hearing. The agenda includes initiatives to bolster enforcement of the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations, deter violations, increase transparency, and promote compliance with state laws.

“Our annual public hearing is an important way for members of the public, interested communities and those subject to our regulations to make their voices heard,” Executive Director Berland said. “I, along with the Commission members and staff, look forward to receiving input and commentary from a wide range of perspectives that will inform the Commission’s work and guide our mission to foster public trust in government.”

“The Commission’s vision is to give all New Yorkers confidence that government is acting in the public's best interest,” Chair Leonard B. Austin said. “Conducting this hearing and gathering constructive comments help provide a pathway for making that vision a reality.”

Public Comment Period and Attendance

The purpose of the public hearing is to hear testimony and receive comments concerning the Commission’s operation; proposed and potential changes to the laws it administers and its jurisdiction, rules and regulations; the effectiveness of the state’s current ethics and lobbying laws; and recommendations to improve the structure, administration, communication and enforcement of ethics and lobbying laws and regulations in New York State.

Comments received will be taken into consideration as the Commission finalizes its legislative agenda and evaluates amendments to its regulations. A compilation of the ethics and lobbying laws under the Commission’s jurisdiction, as well as its regulations, are available on the Commission’s website.

To ensure that all who wish to be heard, whether in person or remotely, can be accommodated, all members of the public wishing to provide oral testimony are asked to sign up in advance by November 6 by emailing [email protected]. Written comments will be accepted through November 15. Video conference participation in the hearing will also be available from the Commission’s office at:

ALBANY

1st Floor Conference Room

540 Broadway

Albany, NY 12207

Written testimony may be submitted in lieu of or in conjunction with in-person or remote testimony at the hearing by submission to [email protected].

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Commission’s website.

About the New York State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government

Created by New York state law in July 2022, the Commission’s charge is to restore public trust in government by ensuring compliance with the state’s ethics and lobbying laws and regulations. It has jurisdiction over more than 320,000 officers and employees at state agencies and departments, including commissions, boards, state public benefit corporations, public authorities, SUNY, CUNY, and the statutory closely affiliated corporations; the four statewide elected officials and candidates for those offices; employees and members of the state Legislature and legislative candidates; and state and local lobbyists and their clients.

The Commission administers, enforces, and interprets New York’s ethics and lobbying laws by providing information, education, and guidance regarding ethics and lobbying laws; promoting compliance through audits, investigations, and enforcement proceedings; issuing formal and informal advisory opinions; and promulgating regulations implementing the laws under its jurisdiction.

The Commission promotes transparency by conducting its proceedings publicly to the fullest extent permitted by law and by making the financial and other disclosures filed by those subject to the Commission’s authority publicly available. These disclosures include, but are not limited to, annual financial disclosure statements filed by over 30,000 individuals, and millions of records contained in registrations and activity and expense reports filed by lobbyists and their clients.