Mayor Bowser Activates First Hypothermia Alert of the Season, Urges Residents to Stay Vigilant and Support Neighbors in Need of Warmth and Shelter

(Washington, DC) – Due to tonight’s cold weather forecast, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a Hypothermia Alert starting at 7 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting that the overnight temperature and wind chill for the District of Columbia from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may drop as low as 32°F with a wind chill of 27°F.



Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and to help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by dialing 311. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.

The alert will stay activated until conditions improve.



Hypothermia Safety Precautions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

To request free, accessible shelter transportation for residents who are experiencing homelessness and are outside, please call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093.

The District opens Hypothermia Overflow Sites to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness. For a list of shelters, visit cold.dc.gov.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.



Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours (except where noted).



Men

801 East Men’s Shelter – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Ave NE – 1355 New York Avenue NE

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Swing Space – 1009 11th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita (7pm-7am only) – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



LGTBQ+

Living Life Alternatives (LGBTQ+) – 400 50th Street SE



Overflow Shelters:

The following overflow sites will now be open from 7 pm to 7 am for the duration of the hypothermia season following this initial Hypothermia Alert. When there is a Cold Weather Emergency, overflow sites extend their hours to 24/7, operating around the clock until the emergency is lifted. Additional overflow sites will be added when the District's shelter system reaches 80 percent capacity.



Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Federal City-1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Church of the Epiphany – 1317 G Street NW

Emery-Overflow – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW



Women

Eve’s Place – 2210B Adams Place NE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

CCNV-2 South – 425 2nd Street NW



Families experiencing homelessness or needing warming items can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Avenue NE.



Hypothermia alert updates are shared through x.com/AlertDC and the AlertDC notifications system, for which residents can sign up for email and text message updates at alert.dc.gov.



