Mayor Bowser to Hold Media Availability

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Tuesday, November 12 at 1 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of her administration will hold a media availability at the John A. Wilson Building to discuss ongoing preparations for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



WHEN:

Tuesday, November 12 at 1 pm



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Chief Pamela A. Smith, Metropolitan Police Department

John A. Donnelly, Sr., Fire and EMS Chief

Clint Osborn, Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

Chris Rodriguez, Assistant City Administrator



WHERE:

John A. Wilson Building

Ceremonial Room (Room 509)

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: Federal Triangle*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW / John A. Wilson Building*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

