Cyber Skills Ltd and Cyber Path Insight Ltd Announce Partnership to Launch AI Practitioner (AIP) Certification Course

A Strategic Partnership Aimed at Empowering Professionals in the Field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Skills Ltd, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity education, and Cyber Path Insight Ltd, a premier cybersecurity and technology training firm, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at empowering professionals in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration will focus on delivering the APMG Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) course, designed to equip participants with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.The hands-on and practical Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) course offers comprehensive training on AI concepts, practical implementation techniques, prompt engineering, creative content generation, workflow automation and ethical considerations. By completing the course and passing the APMG AIP exam, participants will earn a globally recognised certification, positioning themselves at the forefront of AI innovation.Terry Neal, Founder of Cyber Skills Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:"We are thrilled to join forces with Cyber Path Insight to provide this vital training for tomorrow's AI users and leaders. As the need for AI expertise grows, this course ensures that professionals can stay ahead in a highly competitive field."Roy Biakpara, Director of Cyber Path Insight Ltd, emphasised the significance of the partnership in meeting industry demands:"This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and deliver a world-class AI training program that addresses the current and future needs of businesses. Together, we are helping to build the workforce of the future, prepared to leverage AI for maximum impact."The Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) course is now open for enrolment. For more information, visit Cyber Path Insight or Cyber Skills.For media inquiries, please contact:Roy BiakparaCyber Path Insight Ltd+44 7309 996080training@cyberpathinsight-uk.com

