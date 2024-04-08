New certification Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) launches
Cyber Skills is excited to announce a new enterprise-wide certification in Artificial Intelligence - Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP)LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Skills Ltd announces the launch of its innovative Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) Certification in partnership with APMG International. With the exponential growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across industries, the AIP certification equips professionals with essential prompting skills needed to thrive in AI-driven environments.
As organisations embrace AI to drive innovation and competitiveness, the demand for professionals to incorporate AI into their workflows continues to rise. The AIP certification, developed by Cyber Skills CEO Terry Neal, provides a comprehensive framework for individuals to develop proficiency in AI prompting and applications. Professionals who obtain this certification will gain skills in generating creative text formats, digital art, and translating languages through prompts. Additionally, they will learn how to write various types of creative content and utilize AI to automate and optimize workflows.
“The Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) Certification provides an individual the means to prove to their employer that they have received formal training, have been assessed and certified at Practitioner level and that they are able to use AI professionally in the workplace” said Terry Neal, CEO of Cyber Skills.
“The Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) Certification represents a significant milestone in our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the industry," said Richard Pharro, CEO of APMG International. “AIP has been designed to help professionals stay ahead of the curve by using AI as a transformative technology to revolutionize their industries and reshape the way they work.”
The AIP certification curriculum covers a wide range of topics essential for AI practitioners. Key components of the certification include:
- AI Foundation: Unpacking key terms, understanding language models, AI agents, and navigating data privacy and ownership.
- AI in action: Understanding the role of an AI Ops professional, executing AI operations, prioritizing safety and securing AI in an enterprise.
- Mastering Language Models and Prompt Engineering: From crafting effective prompts to enhancing prompts with AI assistance. Plus over 500 ChatGPT prompts for a variety of industries.
- Creative Image and Video Generation: Image prompt basics, website UI design, and Midjourney prompt formulas.
- Tools and Real-world Applications: Explains how implementing AI in a business can enhance productivity, covering key topics like analytics, sales, marketing, content creation, and product design.
- Automating with AI: From the basics of automation to prompting structured tasks
- Chatbots Powered by AI and much more.
The Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) program also offers lifetime access, including weekly updates and membership to the AI Practitioner Discord community server, providing a gateway to the exciting world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This means that as the program evolves, candidates evolve too for topics like prompt engineering and AI marketing. For individuals looking to advance their AI prompting skills or organisations seeking to enhance their AI capabilities, the AIP certification offers a valuable opportunity to gain recognition for expertise in this rapidly evolving field.
To learn more about the Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (AIP) Certification and how to get certified, please visit the APMG International AIP product page (https://apmg-international.com/product/artificial-intelligence-practitioner-certification-aip) or Cyber Skills Ltd (https://CyberSkills.com).
