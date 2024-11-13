Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Murphy, Mills, Raimondo, Sununu, Scott, Lamont, and Baker on the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

November 12, 2020

Please note that Maine’s COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Community Sports already prohibits competition between hockey teams from different geographic areas until January 11, 2021. The joint announcement below is consistent with this policy.

In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.