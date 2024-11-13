Mobilicom and DT Research Announce Strategic Partnership for Cybersecure, Resilient GCS Platforms in Harsh Environments

Mobilicom 8" Controller Pro Tactical Mobile GCS with NDAA

Collaboration delivers U.S. NDAA-compliant, rugged GCS solutions at price points that enable scalability for unmanned systems in demanding environments

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB, MOBBW)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilicom and DT Research have announced a strategic partnership to advance the ground control station (GCS) market by combining Mobilicom’s expertise in cognitive cybersecure solutions with DT Research’s rugged, high-performance computing technology. This collaboration delivers attractively priced, powerful, resilient GCS platforms for mission-critical operations across unmanned systems, including aerial, maritime, and ground vehicles operating in contested and harsh environments.The first product of this partnership, the 8" Controller Pro , has been extremely well received, showcasing the successful integration of Mobilicom’s GCS technology with DT Research’s ruggedized solutions. Together, they are setting new standards for high-performance, secure solutions that meet the demands of both defense and commercial operators.“We’re excited to partner with DT Research, whose expertise in ruggedized, high-performance solutions complements Mobilicom’s history of delivering field-proven GCS platforms,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “This collaboration creates a powerful, rugged NDAA-compliant solution at a price point that allows defense and commercial entities to scale their unmanned operations.”Combined Strengths Enable Mission Success in Harsh EnvironmentsMobilicom brings extensive experience in GCS technology, including secure, resilient communication through its Cognitive Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and Swappable Radio Modules (SRM). These systems ensure reliable performance in RF-congested, contested environments, providing the secure communication channels necessary for military GCS operations and control of various unmanned vehicles.DT Research, known for its ruggedized, high-performance solutions, adds durability, flexibility, and customization to the partnership. Their systems seamlessly integrate with Mobilicom’s GCS system, providing operators with resilient control systems that stand up to the toughest conditions while maintaining situational awareness and secure mission control.8" Controller Pro: First Output of the PartnershipThe 8" Controller Pro is the first Tactical Mobile GCS developed through the Mobilicom and DT Research partnership. This portable ground control station is designed to control unmanned systems, integrating Mobilicom’s cognitive communication technologies with DT Research’s rugged tablets, specifically the 381RP and 382DN models. With Intel processors, IP65-rated ruggedization, and high-resolution displays, the 8" Controller Pro offers superior control, adaptability, and performance for mission-critical defense and commercial operations. It enhances situational awareness, mission planning, and resilient control, making it an ideal solution for operators working in harsh environments.“DT Research’s commitment to tailored solutions is showcased in the new offering developed with technology partner Mobilicom to create the exact product needed for ruggedized command and control,” said Daw Tsai, President of DT Research. “The combination of our decades of engineering expertise with the Mobilicom GCS software and integration background means we can produce the best possible total solution to not only meet customers' needs but provide a future-proof technology that supports growing requirements.”About DT ResearchDT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops, and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable, and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windowsoperating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction, and warehousing. Website: www.dtresearch.com About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure, robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. With over 50 customers globally, including some of the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions. Website: www.mobilicom.com For More Information on DT ResearchGabrielle MarshallDT ResearchEmail: gmarshall@dtri.comFor More Information on Mobilicom

