Defense Innovation Unit Certifies Mobilicom's Combat-Proven SkyHopper Datalinks for Blue UAS Framework

Mobilicom's Blue UAS-certified SkyHopper PRO, PRO Lite, and PRO Micro Cognitive SDRs

DIU certifies Mobilicom's SkyHopper datalinks for the Blue UAS Framework, validating cybersecurity, NDAA compliance, and streamlining defense procurement

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

Inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework validates the cybersecurity and reliability of our combat-proven SkyHopper datalinks and streamlines access to secure, field-tested UAS communications solutions.” — Oren Elkayam, CEO and Co-Founder

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilicom, a provider of cybersecure communications solutions for drones and robotics, announced that its combat-proven SkyHopper PRO, PRO Lite , and PRO Micro datalinks have been certified for the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS Framework following rigorous testing and evaluation. This milestone validates Mobilicom's continued commitment to delivering UAS solutions that meet stringent cybersecurity, operational performance, and supply chain integrity requirements, including National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance.The Blue UAS Framework was established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This Framework specifically focuses on NDAA-compliant UAS components, software, and capabilities that provide options for both government and industry partners, distinct from the Blue UAS List which catalogs complete drone systems. The Framework provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to UAS developers, thereby reducing risk for government customers. Evaluations for addition to the Blue UAS program through the Blue UAS Refresh were conducted by members of every branch of Service in the DoD."Inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework validates the cybersecurity and reliability of our combat-proven SkyHopper datalinks," stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. "This certification builds on our years of successful deployments in demanding environments, and provides U.S. DoD, NATO nations, and other organizations with streamlined access to secure, field-tested UAS communications solutions."Mobilicom's NDAA-compliant end-to-end hardware and software solutions are currently integrated into drones and robotics deployed in defense and commercial applications worldwide, including in UASs purchased by the U.S. DoD. Federal contractors are required to abide by NDAA requirements which prohibit the use of equipment made in China.The SkyHopper PRO is a high-performance cognitive software defined radio (SDR) for aerial and ground platforms. It’s designed for tactical missions, offering reliable communication in RF-heavy environments. With heat dissipation capabilities, it’s ideal for small drones, robotics, and multi-platform integration.SkyHopper PRO Lite is a compact cognitive SDR optimized for aerial drones and smaller robotics. It offers reliable, low-latency communication, ideal for payload-sensitive UAVs. The lightweight design ensures seamless integration into smaller platforms for flexible, scalable mission capabilities.The SkyHopper PRO Micro is an ultra-compact cognitive SDR designed for high-volume production of loitering munitions, mini drones, and robotics. With the smallest C-SWaP (cost, size, weight, and power) in the family, it offers reliable communication for mission-critical applications, ensuring seamless integration into lightweight and high-performance platforms.All three systems feature Mobilicom's ICE cybersecurity protection, which secures mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats. The combination of SkyHopper SDRs and ICE delivers unparalleled operational resilience, providing robust, secure performance in contested environments.About Blue UASThe Blue UAS Framework was established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology for the DoD. The program tests, selects, and maintains a roster of NDAA compliant, policy approved UAS components and software that meet the standards of the DoD and its Programs of Record, as well as serving the needs of industry, federal, state, and local governments. The framework provides a short list of approved venders with advanced capabilities to Blue UAS developers, thereby reducing risk for government customers. Criteria for consideration for the Blue UAS program include endorsement of the vendor by a DoD sponsor, offering a new capability not previously available, and no overlap with other platforms already on the Blue UAS list.About MobilicomMobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.Visit www.mobilicom.com to learn more or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.