Restoring the Amtrak Empire Service

Governor Kathy Hochul today sent a letter to senior executives at Amtrak urging them to restore the canceled Empire Service, which serves 2 million passengers in New York State per year. The Governor emphasized her support for the maintenance work, but urged Amtrak to reconsider the cuts and explore a series of viable alternatives to ease the disruption.

Governor Hochul’s letter to Amtrak is below:

November 13, 2024

Mr. Anthony Coscia

Chairman of the Board

Mr. Stephen J. Gardner

Chief Executive Officer

National Railroad Passenger Corporation

1 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20001

Dear Mr. Gardner and Mr. Coscia:

As you know, Amtrak has made the decision to reduce service by two daily round trips between the Hudson Valley and New York City along with other schedule modifications while it undertakes a rehabilitation of the East River Tunnel. While we are supportive of the project and its aim to address a state-of-good repair backlog on the Northeast Corridor, Empire Service trains are receiving a disproportionate share of impacts to schedules and it is critical that you maximally restore service and protect New York’s riding public while the project progresses.

Empire Service is supported by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and carried more than two million passengers in FFY 2024, setting all-time records for ridership and revenue. The reduction in service, in addition to the operational changes to the Maple Leaf and Adirondack lines, will directly impact both and make it harder for New Yorkers to get around the State. For these reasons, NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez recently wrote to you offering several mitigation strategies that could be effective in maintaining ridership throughout the duration of the project, including proposals to restore service through operation of some trains to Grand Central Terminal or via another feasible alternative, or by expanding the trains that operate in the New York City–Albany market to six cars.

I urge you to consider these measures, or other viable alternatives presented by numerous stakeholders, and find a solution that immediately mitigates the impacts to this line, fully restores service and supports the millions of riders who depend on this critical mode of transportation.

Sincerely,

Governor Kathy Hochul

Cc:

USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg

FRA Administrator Amit Bose