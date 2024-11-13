Voiset.io Launches AI Task Manager to Boost Productivity for Freelancers, Students, and Small Businesses

Voiset.io’s AI task manager streamlines task creation, scheduling, and analytics to help users achieve seamless productivity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voiset.io, a leading AI task management platform, has officially launched, providing a sophisticated tool for effective task organization, scheduling, and productivity tracking. Built with freelancers, students, and small business owners in mind, Voiset harnesses AI to make task creation, management, and reporting more intuitive and efficient.

Voiset’s innovative AI task manager simplifies workflows through a range of user-friendly features, including voice-activated task creation, intelligent prioritization, and calendar integration with platforms like Google Calendar. Users can also take advantage of Voiset’s Auto Task Planning Tool, which scans their schedules to suggest optimal time slots for tasks, helping to maintain balance and productivity.

“We developed Voiset.io to simplify task management with a smart, flexible approach,” said Denis Kirichenko, CEO of Voiset.io. “Voiset combines voice technology, advanced scheduling, and data analytics to allow users to achieve more in less time, without the stress of manual task tracking.”

Key Features of Voiset

Voice-Activated Task Creation – Create tasks hands-free by speaking them aloud, with Voiset instantly converting these into text-based to-dos.

Intelligent Task Management – Automatically organizes and reschedules tasks based on priority and deadlines, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

AI-Powered Notes – Turns voice notes into actionable items, with smart categorization and search functions for streamlined organization.

Multilingual Support – Recognizes over 30 languages, enabling easy access for a diverse user base.

Smart Calendar Integration – Syncs seamlessly with Google Calendar, providing an all-in-one space for managing tasks and events.

Additionally, Voiset offers real-time task analytics that allow users to monitor productivity trends, view time spent on tasks, and keep track of deadlines. These insights are particularly valuable for teams and individual users looking to optimize performance and achieve their goals more efficiently.

Designed for Diverse Users

Voiset caters to the needs of a wide range of users:

* Freelancers: Voiset’s reminders and automatic task distribution help freelancers stay organized across multiple projects, avoiding the risk of burnout.

Students: Academic deadlines are easier to meet with Voiset’s scheduled reminders and on-the-go task creation, ideal for busy students managing coursework.

* Small Businesses: Collaboration becomes easier with Voiset’s task assignment and scheduling features. Color-coded task indicators show availability, supporting effective team management.

* Future Plans: Voiset’s development team is actively working on new features, including integrations with Zoom for virtual meetings and enhancements to the mobile app. Planned updates will also include support for Open AI and GPT, enabling users to manage tasks, check schedules, and set up meetings through conversations directly in Voiset.

Why Voiset?

Voiset is designed to empower users by making productivity effortless. Whether managing personal tasks or collaborating on projects, Voiset provides an intuitive and efficient way to achieve balance, reduce stress, and focus on what matters most. New users can try Voiset’s AI task manager with a 14-day free trial by visiting Voiset.io.

About Voiset.io

Voiset.io is a premier AI task management platform aimed at revolutionizing the way people organize and track their daily tasks. With a focus on user-friendly design and powerful AI capabilities, Voiset enables users to find balance, enhance productivity, and reduce stress in their daily lives.

