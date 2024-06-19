Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,319 in the last 365 days.

Optimize Work-Life balance with Voiset: AI-powered task planner enhancements

Voiset new generation task managment

Title voiset system

Voiset logo

Logo

Simplify task voiset

Simplify task voiset

Enhance productivity and achieve work-life balance with Voiset's latest AI-powered features, including voice input and advanced task management capabilities.

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Smart Technology is excited to announce significant upgrades to Voiset, our AI-based task planner, designed to enhance work-life balance. Voiset now includes powerful new features that make managing your tasks and time more efficient and effortless.

One of the standout additions is the voice input feature. Users can now create notes on the go using voice input. The AI within Voiset processes and analyzes these notes, seamlessly incorporating them into your schedule while considering your daily workload. This eliminates the need to manually create and sort through text notes, saving valuable time.

Voiset also introduces advanced task management capabilities. Users can create dedicated project areas, add team members, and track the progress of each task. This feature is particularly useful for teams working on collaborative projects, as it ensures everyone stays on track and deadlines are met.

Our AI acts as a personal manager, providing reminders for your ideas, plans, and goals. It helps prevent task overload by intelligently scheduling your tasks and ensuring you have a balanced workload. This smart solution is perfect for maintaining a healthy balance between your personal life and work responsibilities.

The upgrades also include a more intuitive user interface, making it easier than ever to navigate and use all the features Voiset offers. We aim to make Voiset the ultimate tool for productivity and work-life balance.

Discover the new features of Voiset by visiting our website or downloading the app today. For more information, visit voiset.io.

Denis Kirichenko
Union Smart Technology
+421 949539852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Boost Productivity in 60 Seconds: Discover Voiset is Revolutionary Task Management

You just read:

Optimize Work-Life balance with Voiset: AI-powered task planner enhancements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more