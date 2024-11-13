Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa hands over commercial infrastructure area road in Umhlathuze, 14 Nov

Transport Deputy Minister to officiate handing over ceremony of a commercial infrastructure area road in Umhlathuze

Members of the media have been invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa and the Mayor of uMhlathuze Local Municipality, Mr Xolani Ngwezi during a handover ceremony of one of the completed Commercial Infrastructure Area

roads under the municipality.

The details of the programme are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Time: 08H30 for 09H00

Venue: ZCBF Pelican Hall, Alton, Richard Bay, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 or maaket@dot.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #GovZAservicedelivery