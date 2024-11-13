Minister Dean Macpherson delivers executive statement on delays with completion of infrastructure projects in National Assembly, 14 Nov

Minister Macpherson to deliver executive statement on delays with the completion of infrastructure projects worth R3 billion

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 14 November 2024, deliver an executive statement in the National Assembly on the delays experienced in the completion of infrastructure projects in South Africa, estimated to be worth R3 billion.

The Minister will use his executive statement to detail the problems experiences to complete delayed infrastructure projects, and the drastic measures being implemented to remedy the situation.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November, 2024

Address: National Assembly Chamber, Nieuwmeester Parking Marquee, 20 Commercial St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2KJEUcu6t2T3S7GN6

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

