Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza: Electoral Reform Consultation Panel Conference

Programme Director, Advocate Pansy Tlakula, The Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber

Chairperson of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel, Adv Richard Sizani, Members of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs

Director-General of Home Affairs, Mr Tommy Makhode, Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,



Today is a rare occasion in any Democracy where we see a review of the electoral system. It is a defining moment in the political life of any nation especially for a democracy as young as ours. If it was a person it would still be considered as Youth.

The work that we are doing today is necessary and critical in advancing our democracy and Constitutional values, in order to build a better South Africa, a better Africa and a better world.

It is Carina Perelli, an international expert in elections and constitutional arrangements, that teaches us that;

“Done well, electoral system design can add to the momentum of political change, encourage popular participation, and enable the emergence of legitimate representatives who are capable of handling a wide range of needs and expectations”.

Reforming our electoral system, is in the interest of democracy and building a better life for all, and has always been an unfinished journey for our great Nation, since the

dawn of democracy. I trust that this time around we will bring this mammoth task to its logical conclusion.

To support the Panel’s work, the Department of Home Affairs has adhered to the prescripts of the Electoral Amendment Act, 2023 to the letter.

Chairperson we must always remember the saying that “out of nothing comes nothing” and we must know that the work we do here today builds on a strong foundation built by those who have walked this path before us.

Over the two-days of Conference, a plethora of speakers and panellists will share international experiences on various critical aspects pertinent to electoral system review process.

This will include; General principles of electoral system design; Application of values in evaluating an electoral system; Recent electoral reform experience and International trends in electoral reform.

We look forward to receiving insights from the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel on preliminary proposals on electoral system options – based on written submissions, public participation and research.

We note that as required by section 23 of the Electoral Amendment, the Panel has conducted public hearings, across provinces, to listen to the views of South Africans on their preferred electoral system, culminating in this High-Level Conference. I trust that more insights will emerge from this meeting of great minds.

As the Chinese would say “Let a hundred flowers bloom; let a hundred schools of thought contend’.

Without any further ado let me introduce a man who needs no introduction, a Doctor of Political Science, The Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Leon Amos Schreiber.

Thank you.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

#GovZAUpdates