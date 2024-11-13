Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of Wednesday, 23 October and Wednesday 6 November 2024

A. Issues from the environment

1. Safety and Security

1.1. Food borne illness and fatalities

1.1.1. Cabinet was briefed on the food borne illnesses and fatalities recorded in various parts of the country, which have led to the tragic deaths of children and resulted in several hospitalisations in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

1.1.2. The President will address the Nation on the interventions government is undertaking to deal with this situation.

1.1.3. In the meantime, the Department of Health has activated the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to (NICD) to trace and examine the source of the poisoning of foodstuffs and make recommendations.

1.1.4. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs supported by the Department of Small Business Development and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management have gazetted the Standard Draft By-laws for Township Economies aimed at mobilising municipalities around a common agenda and collective responses towards inclusive local economies and curbing illegal business operations in townships.

1.1.5. Cabinet extended its condolences to the families, friends and schoolmates of all the children who lost their lives due to food-borne illnesses and well-wishes to those still in recovery.

1.2. Fight Against Crime

1.2.1. Cabinet condemned the senseless killing of Nkosikazi Thenjiwe Eunice “Nogcinile” Mtirara at the Mqhekezweni Great Place in the Eastern Cape and conveyed its condolences to the AmaDlomo royal clan and the entire AbaThembu Kingdom. Law enforcement agencies will bring the perpetrators of this crime to book.

1.2.2. Cabinet also condemned the rape of five learners who were also robbed at gunpoint in the Mqhekezweni administrative area.

1.2.3. The NATJOINTS have been directed to speedily curb the escalation of levels of criminality including murders in the Eastern Cape and to ensure that all perpetrators and masterminds are brought to book.

1.2.4. Cabinet commended the intelligence driven operation led by NATJOINTS (the fight against illegal mining and operation vala-mgodi) that have led to the arrest of more than 1000 illegal miners at abandoned mine shafts in Orkney in North West since the weekend of 2 November 2024.

1.2.5. Cabinet welcomed continued efforts to strengthen the capacity of the police with the deployment of 2 800 newly trained police officers across various police stations. An additional 2000 police trainees will graduate in December 2024 and they will be ready for the festive season deployment.

1.2.6. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to partner with the police in the fight against crime by reporting incidents of crime on 0800 10111 and the dedicated National Extortion Hotline: 080 091 1011 on extortion-related crimes.

2. International Matters

2.1. Countdown: South Africa’s Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency

2.1.1. The countdown to South Africa assuming the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025 under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, has begun.

2.1.2. The Leaders Summit will be held in Johannesburg, Gauteng and the IMC is working with other Provinces to host Ministerial and Working Groups meetings. We will launch the South Africa G20 programme on the 1st December 2024.

2.1.3. South Africa will participate in the upcoming G20 Summit on 18 and 19 November 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil .

2.2. International Court of Justice (ICJ)

2.2.1. Cabinet welcomed the filing of the Memorial to the ICJ, which shows how the Government of Israel violated the Genocide Convention through deliberate violations and murder of Palestinians living in Gaza.

2.2.2. The memorial document of more 1300 pages – supported by exhibits and annexures – contains evidence of Israel’s genocidal acts, and its failure to prevent incitement to genocide and punish those inciting and committing acts of genocide.

2.2.3. The filing of the memorial takes place at a time when Israel is intensifying the killing of civilians in Gaza and is intent on following a similar path of destruction in Lebanon. The memorial is a reminder to the global community of the atrocities perpetuated against the people of Palestine and the need for solidarity to stop the catastrophe. The filing also comes in the footsteps of the United Nations resolution condemning the actions of the Israeli government against the people of Palestine.

2.3. Advancing Global Democracy

2.3.1. Cabinet extends its congratulations to the governments and people of the Republic of Botswana, Mozambique and the United States (US) on the successful conclusion of their recent elections.

2.3.2. Cabinet commends the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalitions in Botswana on its success under the leadership of President-Elect Duma Boko and welcomed the establishment of transitional plans between the outgoing administration and the incoming administration of President-Elect Boko.

2.3.3. Cabinet congratulates President-Elect Daniel Chapo and his party, FRELIMO, on their victory following the country’s historic election having been held 32 years following the signing of the General Peace Agreement, which brought an end to the civil war and introduced multi-party democracy in Mozambique. The ongoing post-election violence is a concern, and all the disaffected parties should exhaust established legal remedies to resolve their election grievances and continue to build on the foundations of peace laid in the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation.

2.3.4. Cabinet also congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump following the US elections held on 5 November 2024. South Africa looks forward to working very closely with President-Elect Trump over the next 12 months when President Cyril Ramaphosa assumes the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024.

3. Trade Matters

3.1 Outcomes of the State Visit and participation in the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)

3.1.1 Cabinet received a briefing about the outcomes of the recent successful State Visit to the People’s Republic of China and FOCAC meeting held in Beijing, China from 2 to 6 September 2024. Cabinet noted the following key outcomes for South Africa:

3.1.2 An agreement to change the structure of trade into more value-added manufactured products, particularly an agreement to exchange a list of 100 value-added products from South Africa that China will consider importing.

3.1.3 In addition, South Africa secured cooperation from China on three value chains relating to decarbonisation, digitalisation, transport and logistics. This cooperation will pave the way to promote investments in electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy storage, as well as in identified Special Economic Zones and Industrial Development Zones.

3.1.4 Key Chinese investors in both Shenzhen and Beijing expressed interest to either expand their investments or for greenfield investment into South Africa.

3.1.5 During the Business Forum, six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed aimed at promoting cooperations between Chines entities and South African companies and Development Finance Institutions to strengthen cooperation to promote industrial development in South Africa, promote technology cooperation to advance decarbonization of key South African sectors and value -chains and to promote investments in the renewable energy sector.

3.1.6 The agreements signed both at a government and private sector level will contribute to accelerating investments that promote green and low-carbon transformation and promote innovation in industrial activities and also attract investment in Special Economic Zones and Industrial Parks.

4. Economy

4.1 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)

4.1.1 Cabinet welcomes the 2024 MTBPS, which gives effect to the commitments of the Government of Nation Unity to pursue rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and create a more just and equitable society by tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment.

4.1.2 The stability in public finances through the prudent management of government spending and debt ensures that our country can stimulate economic growth while ensuring the most vulnerable in our midst continue to be supported through our social assistance programmes.

4.1.3 Cabinet supports the four pillars to uplift the economy through macroeconomic stability, implementing structural reforms, building state capability and increasing public infrastructure investment. The country is also on track to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, having already addressed 16 of the 22 action items identified ahead of FATF reassessment in 2025.

4.1.4 The MTBPS is part of our nation’s open and accountable budget cycle that allows for medium to long-term financial planning of our nation’s finance. It also allows South Africans to hold government departments and entities to account on spending and gives investors surety over the country’s economic direction.

4.2 Tourism

4.2.1 The launch of the country’s Summer Tourism Campaign encourages South Africans and visitors from across the globe to explore the country’s hidden tourist gems found across all our nine provinces.

4.2.2 The Gimme Summer – Sho’t Left Campaign will profile local tourist offerings to allow more South Africans to enjoy, explore and experience our nation’s hidden tourist attractions.

4.2.3 In strengthening the tourism sector, Cabinet welcomed the gazetting of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which streamlines the visa application process for large tour groups from China and India.

4.2.4 The initiative addresses capacity constraints at foreign missions and aims to attract more tourists from China and India, which respectively account for 1.8% and 3.9% of all international visitors to South Africa.

4.2.5 Interested travel companies can access the system by visiting https://touroperator.dha.gov.za:8443 or accessing the portal through the TTOS banner on www.dha.gov.za.

4.2.6 Furthermore, the country’s eVisa System has been rolled out to 34 countries to allow tourists from those countries to apply online for a visa to South Africa without having to visit an embassy or consulate.

5. Water Matters

5.1 Interim measure to supply drinking water to Hammanskraal

5.1.1 Cabinet has received and considered progress made by the Department of Water and Sanitation to provide drinking water to the City of Tshwane to enable it to supply drinking water to the people of Hammanskraal on an interim basis.

5.1.2 The ongoing water supply problems that have hit Hammanskraal and surrounding areas continue to negatively affect the lives of the people, including the provision of healthcare services at local facilities such as the Jubilee Hospital.

5.1.3 The City of Tshwane is currently implementing a R278-million project to repair the previously dysfunctional Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW).

5.1.4 It is expected that increasing the capacity of the Rooiwal WWTW will cost about R2 billion. Cabinet was informed that the City of Tshwane will have to fund this project through revenue, borrowing or its Urban Settlements Development Grant allocations from the Department of Human Settlements.

5.1.5 In 2023, the Ministry of Water and Sanitation directed Magalies Water to urgently intervene in terms of the Water Services Act, 1997 (Act 108 of 1997), and to design and install a new water-treatment plant at its Klipdrift Water Treatment Works near Hammanskraal. This will help to ease the water challenges and provide long-term solutions. This additional water treatment plant will supply water to certain reservoirs in the City’s water distribution system to increase the supply of clean drinking water to Hammanskraal.

5.1.6 Government urges the people of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas to be patient while this work is underway. The first phase is expected to be completed by 15 November 2024. This will allow the City of Tshwane to deliver potable water to some areas of Hammanskraal.

5.2 Municipal debts to water boards

5.2.1 Cabinet received an update on the ongoing outstanding municipal debts to water boards, which is rising and unsustainable, with a total of R23 billion owed by 31 August 2024. The debt threatens the financial viability of the water boards and the entire water sector. Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina recently met with several of the affected municipalities and received commitments to pay from most non-paying municipalities.

5.2.2 Cabinet had previously approved the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to address municipal turnaround. The IMC will also prioritise measures to address municipal debt payments to water boards, particularly those facing imminent bankruptcy.

5.3 Water Restrictions in Gauteng

5.3.1 Cabinet was appraised of the level 1 water restrictions that are in place in Gauteng due to continued water demand as a result of high consumption caused by population growth, illegal connections, leaks and misuse of water.

5.3.2 The average consumption in Gauteng is 279 litres per capita per day compared to the international average of 173 litres per capita per day. Whilst the metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng have level 1 water restrictions in place, very little enforcement is undertaken by the municipalities.

5.3.3 The Minister of Water and Sanitation and the Premier of Gauteng have requested the municipalities to impose level 2 water restrictions which will come with fines if consumers do not adhere to the restrictions.

5.4 Establishment of National Water Crises Committee

5.4.1 Cabinet supported the decision by the President to augment the work that is currently spearheaded by the Deputy President by elevating the water matters as a crisis and establish a National water crises committee that will develop an water action plan and bring in water experts in order to intervene to the nation-wide water challenges in the Local Government space

6. Social

6.1 Signing of the Divorce Amendment Bill Into Law

6.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the historic issuing of the first batch of 33 Muslim marriage certificates by the Department of Home Affairs following the signing of the Divorce Amendment Bill into law in May this year by President Ramaphosa. The Bill amended the Divorce Act, 1979 (Act 70 of 1979) to recognise Muslim marriages and safeguard the interests of Muslim women and children if those marriages are dissolved.

6.1.2 These long-overdue changes signal our country’s commitment to ensure that Muslim women and children’s rights to equality, dignity, access to justice as well as the best interests of the minor child, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996, are upheld.

6.1.3 They also give effect on fostering greater social cohesion, nation-building and a shared national identity as well as honouring various cultural and religious traditions.

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Decisions of the Cabinet Meeting of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

1.1. 2026 Local Government Elections

1.1.1. Cabinet approved the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee that will oversee preparations for the 2026/27 Local Government Elections.

1.1.2. With the previous local government having been held on 1 November 2021, the next municipal elections will be held between 2 November 2026 and 1 February 2027. The IMC will be convened by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and consists of several government departments that are key to ensuring the delivery of successful elections.

1.1.3. Cabinet also considered and approved the formulae for the determination of the number of councilors in terms of Section 20 (1) (a) of the Municipal Structures Act.

1.1.4. The 2026 Municipal Elections will be the sixth such elections since the advent of democracy in 1994. The IMC will work with the IEC and other relevant bodies towards ensuring that the process leading to the local government is smooth and peaceful.

2. Bill

2.1. Intergovernmental Framework Amendment Bill, 2024

2.1.1. Cabinet approved publication of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Bill, 2024 for public comments. The Bill seeks to make amendments to the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act (Act 13 of 2005), to ensure that the different spheres of government work in a coordinated manner.

2.1.2. The amendments will correct some sections of the Act that have become outdated and will ensure that the three spheres of government work together to improve service delivery in meeting the needs of the people.

2.1.3. Chapter 3 of the Constitution requires all spheres of government to cooperate with one another in mutual trust and good faith by, among others, fostering friendly relations and assisting and supporting one another. In this regard, the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Bill, will facilitate the coordination of the implementation of government policies and legislation, including ensuring coherent government, the effective provision of services, the monitoring and implementation of policies. These changes to legislation will also support the District Development Model which is geared towards improving and strengthening the intergovernmental relations system.

3. Cabinet decisions of the meeting held Wednesday, 6 November 2024

3.1. 16 Days of Activism Campaign against Gender-based Violence (GBV)

3.1.1. Cabinet approved the conceptual approach to the 2024 16 Days of Activism Campaign against GBV, under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children”, which emphasises the importance of a whole-of-society approach to combating GBVF and the importance of a multisectoral accountability.

3.1.2. This year marks the 26th anniversary of South Africa’s participation in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, which will be launched on 25 November 2024 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in North West.

3.1.3. This supports the global campaign which runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day). This year’s campaign continues to address the root causes of GBVF while promoting positive masculinity and gender equity, along with creating economic opportunities for women and children.

3.1.4. While more than 1 000 GBVF perpetrators were convicted between 1 April and 31 September 2024, we still have more to do as a nation to eradicate this scourge from society.

3.2. Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) 2024

3.2.1. Cabinet approved the concept and the theme for the 2024 DRAM and National Day of Persons with Disabilities, which run from 3 November to 3 December. The theme for this year is: “Celebrating 30 Years of Democracy; creating a disability inclusive society”.

3.2.2. The theme emphasises the importance of raising awareness about the challenges facing persons with disabilities, promoting and protecting their dignity and realising their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

3.2.3. Resolving existing barriers affecting people with disabilities includes ensuring resourceful, sustainable and safe environments for them, and also recognising that not all disabilities are visible. The month-long activities will raise awareness and showcase the progress the country has made in ensuring the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities.

3.2.4. Government calls on all of society to work together as partners in building a sustainable and disability-inclusive future.

3.3. Policy on the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Use Disorders

3.3.1. Cabinet approved the Policy on the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Use Disorders, which aims to provide a comprehensive response framework to address challenges related to alcohol and substance abuse faced by communities.

3.3.2. The policy supplements existing interventions such as the National Drug Master Plan that was implemented between 2013 and 2017, and responds directly to gaps identified in the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act, 2008 (Act 70 of 2008).

3.3.3. The policy proposes community-based prevention programmes that effectively address major challenges from substance abuse. It is underpinned by three pillars: the Demand reduction pillar – aimed at preventing the onset of substance abuse or dependence; the Supply reduction pillar – aimed at reducing accessibility and the Harm reduction pillar – which includes treatment of substance use disorders and related activities. The focus is both on reducing damage caused by substance abuse to individuals and communities. This can be achieved through prevention, early intervention, treatment and other related measures, aftercare and reintegration services.

3.3.4. The policy is published on the Department of Social Development website: www.dsd.gov.za.

4. Updates to Cabinet

4.1. The State of Mining in South Africa

4.1.1. Cabinet was apprised on the State of Mining Industry report, based on a study conducted by Mintek.

4.1.2. The report provides comprehensive and up-to-date information on the latest developments in global commodity markets, mineral production trends in South Africa, the mining industry’s contribution to gross domestic product, investments and employment creation.

4.1.3. The report serves as a critical resource in identifying impediments to the development of the mining sector, which is a key contributor to the growth of the South African economy.

4.1.4. The State of the Mining Industry report will enable the country’s mining sector to position itself and take advantage of the boom in commodity demand by providing information on various commodities.

4.2. Report on the Phase IV of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative in the basic education sector under the name of Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI)

4.2.1. Cabinet received a briefing on the achievements of the BEEI, the large-scale public employment intervention targeting unemployed youth aged between 18 and 35 years. The intervention also seeks to address the high levels of youth unemployment in South Africa.

4.2.2. Since its inception in December 2020, the BEEI has created approximately 1.1 million job opportunities for youth aged between 18 and 35 years. The programme has also helped the country to confront the devastating economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of government’s broader economic recovery agenda.

4.2.3. The BEEI had placed 240 342 young people in schools as education assistants and general school assistants. The assistants received a monthly stipend of more than R4 000 per month. Cabinet agreed to a proposal by the Department of Basic Education to continue the Basic Education Youth Employment Programme for the 2024/25 financial year.

5. Appoitnments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualification and relevant security clearance.

1. Mr Neville Matjie as the CEO of Brand South Africa

2. Appointment of Ms Khetha-okuhle Vincentia Rantao as a non-executive-director on the Land Bank Board.

3. Appointment of the CCMA Governing Body

(a) Dr September Cornelia Carol (Independent Chairperson)

(b) Ms Riefdah Ajam (Organised Labour)

(c) Mr Solly Phetoe

(d) Mr Wiseman Dinwa;

(e) Mr Sifiso Lukhele (Organised Business);

(f) Mr Kaizer Moyane;

(g) Ms Siobhan Leyden;

(h) Ms Unathi Ramabulana (State representative);

(i) Ms Ntsoaki Mamashela; and

(j) Mr Lucky Charles Mohalaba

6. Upcoming events

6.1. 16 Days of Activism Campaign

6.1.1. The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign will be launched on 25 November 2024 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in North West under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children”.

6.2. Pan-African Parliament (PAP)

6.2.1. The Fourth Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament of the PAP, which is the continental legislature for representatives from all African states, is taking place from 4 to 15 November 2024.

6.2.2. During these sessions, the plenary reports from various committees will be tabled and recommendations made for the Summit of African Heads of State and Government on harmonised policies and laws for the continent.

6.2.3. The GCIS will monitor the implementation of communication and cluster plans, and monitoring reports will be made available monthly to Cabinet as part of the Current Affairs report.

7. Messages

7.1. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

• Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on her recent appointment as the next Commonwealth Secretary-General. Ms Botchwey will assume her four-year leadership of the 56-nation association on 1 April 2025.

• the group of five South African students who graduated with their Masters in Maritime Affairs degrees from the World Maritime University in Sweden. Their studies were funded by the Transport Education Training Authority, which is one of the sector education and training authorities mandated to facilitate skills development and training.

• Banyana Banyana, the South African Women National Soccer Team, for reaching the final of the COSAFA Women’s Championship. Our national team lost on penalties against Zambia.

• South African swimmers Chad Le Clos for winning gold in the men’s 200m butterfly and Pieter Coetzee for winning gold in both the 100m and 200m backstroke as well as silver in the men’s 50m backstroke at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Singapore.

7.2. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

• Prof Noel Chabani Manganyi (84), who was a distinguished academic, scholar, psychologist and public servant.

