OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to North Macedonia

SKOPJE, 13 November 2024 —OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to North Macedonia today, underscoring the strong partnership between North Macedonia and the OSCE and reaffirming the Organization’s commitment to strengthening progress in the country.

During his visit, Chair-in-Office Borg met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski, and Speaker of the Assembly Afrim Gashi.

“The dedication of the Government of North Macedonia to advance democratic governance, rule of law, and social cohesion aligns deeply with the OSCE’s mission,” said Chair-in-Office Ian Borg. “Together, we are not only strengthening resilience but ensuring that our cooperative efforts bring tangible benefits to the people of North Macedonia. I look forward to continuing our work to foster stability and security in the region.”

He also participated in an OSCE Troika meeting, together with the Foreign Ministers of North Macedonia (Timcho Mucunski) and Finland (Elina Valtonen).

“The Troika provides the OSCE with continuity, unity, and strategic focus, helping us drive our mission forward with purpose and resolve,” said Chair-in-Office Ian Borg. “In these difficult times, with the ongoing war against Ukraine underscoring the fragility of peace, the OSCE’s role as a pillar of security is more vital than ever. Under Malta’s Chairpersonship’s motto ‘Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security’ we are committed to ensuring that the OSCE remains functional and impactful when it is most needed.”

Chair-in-Office Borg visited the OSCE Mission to Skopje, the OSCE’s longest-standing field mission, established in 1992. During his visit he met with Head of Mission Ambassador Kilian Wahl and Mission staff, commending their dedication and valuable work on the ground.

The Chair-in-Office also met with representatives from civil society organizations working to promote gender equality and combat violence against women and girls, acknowledging the essential role these groups play in building cohesive and resilient communities.