Run Up to Christmas: Make a difference this festive season
After losing his dad to suicide, Kev Betts' life changed direction. 20 years on, he's a personal trainer and co-runs a company that has launched Run Up to Christmas: a brand new fundraising event for Rethink Mental Illness.
Hannah from the Rethink events team caught up with Kev this week to discuss the Run Up to Christmas event and why everyone should get involved.
HANNAH: Hi Kev. Can you tell me all about Run Up to Christmas?
KEV: Run Up to Christmas is a festive themed virtual running event – so it can be run anywhere in whatever way you want.
We want to get as many people up and out as we can. You have from the 1st December up to, and including, Christmas Day to run as many miles as you want. You can do it on your own or with your best running buddies as part of a team!
Once signed up, you can link your account to Strava, earn some milestone badges and see where you are on the league table.
HANNAH: And why are you running the event for Rethink Mental Illness?
KEV: My company, Run Things, raised money long before it became a business - we exist because mental health is so important and so we've committed to always donating 50% of the profits from our event entries to mental health charities. Always have, always will.
My dad took his own life in 2003 and it changed my path. I've committed since then to raise awareness of mental illness and have shared as much as I can. I ran 52 marathons in 2011 and Rethink Mental Illness was the first charity that sprung to mind when planning it all out.
Rethink Mental Illness does some of the most important work when it comes to mental health. Whether that's providing frontline support or campaigning against the stigmas associated with mental illness - we're behind them all the way.
HANNAH: Why should people get involved in Run Up to Christmas?
KEV: The Run Up to Christmas was initially conceived to support people who were lonely during the festive period. We both love Christmas but we also know that for many, it's the worst time of year. It's grown into the world's biggest advent running challenge and now has thousands of people taking part.
We love the fact that we're the party season alternative - at a time when people might be eating, drinking and socialising, we're there to offer a chance to be mindful and remain active.
The Run Up to Christmas is really smart - our platform allows people to take part as an individual or create or join a team - meaning there really is something for everyone. All you have to do is set your target and then run and walk your way towards it as December progresses.
