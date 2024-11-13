Run Up to Christmas: Make a difference this festive season

After losing his dad to suicide, Kev Betts' life changed direction. 20 years on, he's a personal trainer and co-runs a company that has launched Run Up to Christmas: a brand new fundraising event for Rethink Mental Illness.

Hannah from the Rethink events team caught up with Kev this week to discuss the Run Up to Christmas event and why everyone should get involved.

HANNAH: Hi Kev. Can you tell me all about Run Up to Christmas?

KEV: Run Up to Christmas is a festive themed virtual running event – so it can be run anywhere in whatever way you want.

We want to get as many people up and out as we can. You have from the 1st December up to, and including, Christmas Day to run as many miles as you want. You can do it on your own or with your best running buddies as part of a team!

Once signed up, you can link your account to Strava, earn some milestone badges and see where you are on the league table.