PM Lawrence Wong to Visit the Republic of Peru and the Federative Republic of Brazil (Nov 2024)

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make a working visit to Lima, Peru, from 14 to 16 November 2024 to attend the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) at the invitation of Her Excellency Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, President of the Republic of Peru, in Peru’s capacity as the 2024 APEC host economy. Prime Minister Wong will thereafter participate in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 17 to 20 November 2024 at the invitation of His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, in Brazil’s capacity as the 2024 G20 Presidency.

Under the theme “Empower, Include, Grow”, the APEC Leaders will discuss ways to promote trade and investment for inclusive and interconnected growth, transition towards the formal and global economy, and achieve sustainable growth for resilient development. Prime Minister Wong will participate in the Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests, Dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the Leaders’ Retreat.

Under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”, the 2024 Brazilian G20 Presidency seeks to address global challenges of inequality, hunger and poverty, promote sustainable and inclusive growth, and rally support for global governance reform. Prime Minister Wong will participate in discussions touching on the importance of multilateral cooperation in fostering growth, the reform of global governance institutions for greater development impact, energy transitions to meet our collective net zero ambitions and job creation as a means to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

On the sidelines of the AELM and the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Wong will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Senior Officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Finance will also join the APEC and G20 delegations, respectively. During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

13 NOVEMBER 2024