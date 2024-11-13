COP29 unpacked: eight critical topics driving the climate agenda in Baku

At COP29, advancing operationalization of the GGA will be key, with a focus on enhancing global adaptive capacity, reducing vulnerability, and increasing resilience. The discussions will centre on the development of indicators for measuring progress achieved towards several targets on climate adaptation and resilience. These targets are outlined in the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience, adopted during COP28.

NAPs will play a central role, as Parties negotiate recommendations to strengthen the process to formulate and implement these plans, which outline specific strategies to manage climate risks and build resilience. A key focus will be on adaptation finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building to ensure low- and middle-income countries have the resources to implement NAPs effectively.

A critical area of focus will also be transboundary climate risks, which impact multiple nations through international trade and financial flows, shared ecosystems, and regional climate disruptions. At last year’s COP28, Parties recognized for the first time the transboundary nature of climate change impacts. At COP29, it will be important for Parties to work towards greater cooperation to tackle these risks, recognizing that climate adaptation cannot be addressed in isolation.