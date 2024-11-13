【Grand Prix Month】Macao Grand Prix Museum exclusively screens “Macau Races On” to pass on the legend of Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, November 13 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) releases a brand-new short film entitled “Macau Races On” with a premiere held today (13 November). The film is screened exclusively at the Museum starting today. Audience will embark upon an enthralling journey of sound and motion pictures, as they buckle up for the electrifying world around and beyond the circuit. The film is set to ignite an impetus for motorsport and the culture of the Macau Grand Prix to race on.

Immerse in the 8-minute thrilling journey

MGTO is unveiling a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with several integrated resort enterprises in November, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. The short film “Macau Races On” is also released in the Grand Prix month.

Exclusive to the Macao Grand Prix Museum, the thrilling new cinematic experience is created by the local professional filmmaking team of “The Legend of The Macau Grand Prix”. Taking advantage of the state-of-the-art 4K display and 7.1 surround sound system of the Screening Room at the Museum, “Macau Races On” transports visitors on a cinematic journey of sound and images that will immerse them in the Macau Grand Prix's unique atmosphere, adrenaline and emotion, beyond the circuit.

Professional team employs Hollywood 8K cinematography

The film consists of footages captured with Hollywood-grade 8K cinema cameras, exciting new camera angles and techniques to tell a compelling, unique Macao Story. “Macau Races On” promises visitors an experience to remember.

Another film “The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix” produced by the same filmmaking team was officially nominated for the “Best Event Film” category at the “International Motor Film Awards 2021”. Widely regarded as the “Oscars in the international automotive industry”, the “International Motor Film Awards” is the world's most prestigious awards event for the automotive film and television industry.

Motion pictures carry on the culture of Macau Grand Prix

MGTO has released two short films namely “The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix” and “70 Legendary Years of Macau Grand Prix” at the Museum in 2021 and 2023 respectively. This year, the third film “Macau Races On” debuts at a premiere specially held at the advent of the 71st Macau Grand Prix, to cast the limelight upon “tourism + events + sports” and widen the choice of films about Macau Grand Prix exclusively screened at the Museum, thereby enhancing the Museum’s appeal and visitors’ experience.

MGTO is dedicated to spreading and passing on the culture of the Macau Grand Prix. By showing the films at the Museum, the Office seeks to portray the enchanting magic of the world-renowned Guia Circuit and the determination of local and worldwide racers in building their dreams. The films celebrate the significant historical value of the Macau Grand Prix, while painting a vivid picture of the staffers’ hard work in this annual major event alongside locals’ and visitors’ passion for the Macau Grand Prix, promoting and carrying on the motorsport culture of Macao.

Exclusive screening of three short films for visitors’ free enjoyment

“Macau Races On” will be screened at the Macao Grand Prix Museum starting from 13 November, at two timeslots (11:30 and 15:30) daily from Monday to Friday (except Tuesdays, when the Museum is closed) and twice (10:30 and 14:30) daily on weekends and festive holidays. “The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix” and “70 Legendary Years of Macau Grand Prix” are continuously shown at different timeslots. Museum visitors are welcome to enjoy the films.

Please visit the Macao Grand Prix Museum website for details: https://mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/