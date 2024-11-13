Macau Grand Prix ensures safety by taking measures in response to weather conditions

MACAU, November 13 - The 71st Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 14th to 17th this year. According to information from the Meteorological Department, Macao is experiencing the effects of Tropical Cyclone Toraji, and there is a high chance of typhoon signal No. 3 being hoisted between 6pm and 9pm today (November 13th). Winds are forecast to further strengthen and showers will increase. After consultation with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) has determined that the event will continue under typhoon signal No.3. In case of severe weather conditions, adjustments will be made to the event after evaluation. The MGPOC will remain in close communication with the Meteorological Department and will take corresponding measures to ensure the safety of the event.

To safeguard participants, spectators and event staff, and to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, the MGPOC is taking a series of measures including: reinforcing the track and surrounding infrastructure; and securing equipment that could become vulnerable in strong winds. Such infrastructure elements will be adjusted or removed. After consultation with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the MGPOC has determined that, to ensure the safety of the Grand Prix and the spectators in the event of unstable weather and considering the time required for set-up, no tents will be erected in either grandstand. Staff will prepare a number of raincoats for spectators. However, in the interests of the environment and to avoid impairing the view of other spectators, the MGPOC also appeals to race-goers to bring their own raincoats with them instead of umbrellas, and pay attention to the latest announcements from the MGPOC.

