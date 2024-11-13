UM short film on mental health wins award at Asia International Film Festival

MACAU, November 13 - The Invisible Self, a short film produced by Moon Chun Memorial College (MCMC) of the University of Macau (UM), has won the Best Director Award in the University Student Film category at the 2024 Asia International Film Festival. The film was previously screened at UM and several secondary schools in Macao, sparking discussions among students about mental health and encouraging them to care for themselves and others.

The Invisible Self, which premiered in 2023, was co-directed by local director Steven U and fellows and students from MCMC. With self-acceptance as the theme, the film tells a story about embracing both the positive and negative aspects of oneself and connecting with one’s inner self. It aims to raise awareness of mental health in the community. The film production was part of the MCMC Pastoral Care Support Unit’s community service programme, and the main cast and crew were all members of the college.

In response to UM’s Mental Health Awareness Month in October, MCMC held a film salon on The Invisible Self. Elvo Sou, head of UM’s Student Counselling Section, was invited to analyse the film from a psychological perspective and explain the theme of the ‘inner child’, raising students’ awareness of ‘self-compassion’. During the post-screening discussion, Sou, the director, the crew, and representatives from the Psychological Society of the University of Macau Students’ Union discussed with the audience the mental health issues presented in the film. Director Steven U expressed his gratitude for the award from the 2024 Asia International Film Festival, and attributed the positive feedback and recognition the film received to the collective efforts and dedication of the entire crew.

Following its premiere at the UM Student Activity Centre in October 2023, The Invisible Self was screened at several local secondary schools from November 2023 to April 2024. Led by Alice Hong, MCMC resident fellow and executive producer of the film, crew members, MCMC social worker, counsellor and clinical supervisor from UM’s Student Counselling Section, held film screenings at Colégio Mateus Ricci, Macau Anglican College, Pui Ching Middle School (Macau), and Macau Portuguese School. They also held post-screening discussions to share the production background of the film and discuss mental health issues such as emotional awareness, emotional suppression, stress management, childhood trauma, and seeking professional help. The screenings were well received by students and teachers, with a total of 1,360 students attending the screenings.