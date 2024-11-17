Pitstop Survey Reveals 70% of Men are Affected by Self-Doubt and Pressures of Modern Masculinity

Pitstop is a maletech company dedicated to improving society by empowering men in their personal growth journey.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As International Men’s Day approaches on November 19th, the findings of Pitstop ’s annual men’s life satisfaction survey highlight the challenges they face in areas including body confidence, career fulfillment, and emotional wellbeing.Men aged 25-34 years old reported the highest pressures related to societal expectations around careers and financial stability, with over 60% citing “imposter syndrome” as an obstacle in fulfilling their potential. Career success was defined differently across ages: younger men desired flexibility and enjoyment, while older respondents prioritized financial stability and personal fulfillment.Work-life balance is a growing concern across all age groups. One 35-44 year old respondent commented, “this year I've had my most financially successful year, but I've had the least fun of my life” whilst another stated that “life has turned into constantly working”. Over 40% of men aged 45-54 reported high levels of stress due to financial responsibilities and career expectations.Despite growing awareness, 54% of men remain hesitant to discuss mental health issues with their friends. “People will view me differently if I open up,” remarked one participant, aged 25-34. Anecdotes like this reflect a growing need for stigma-free spaces like the Pitstop forum where men can get support from others.The study also revealed that younger men often grapple with issues of self-worth and confidence. “Men are always meant to just crack on and have no problems or issues,” commented one respondent in the 25-34 age group. Men in this demographic also expressed the greatest concerns about their relationship with social media, while those aged 65+ reported the highest levels of satisfaction.Cultural and societal expectations as barriers, with themes like the “tough guy” persona and feelings of inadequacy emerged with older men, with many also voicing concerns about societal attitudes toward aging and the impact these perceptions have on career opportunities. Concerns about health and body confidence emerged as recurring themes across all age groups, with sleep health and dietary issues identified as the most significant challenges men want to address. Emmett Kilduff , founder and Chairman of Pitstop, commented on the findings: "Life is challenging for both men and women. Our survey focused on men and the results underscore the complex challenges that they face today. It reaffirms the need for a solution like Pitstop. Our vision is to empower millions of men to take daily pitstops to fuel their personal growth.”Echoing this commitment, Richie Choudhary , Pitstop CEO, added “We’re dedicated to addressing these challenges head-on, creating a space where men can connect, grow and tackle their goals with confidence. To support men in this journey, we’ve created the promo code GROW50, offering a limited-time 50% discount on an annual Pitstop subscription.”Don’t miss out - redeem this offer today by downloading the Pitstop app and entering the code GROW50 at checkout.About Pitstop:Pitstop is a maletech company. Its mission is to improve society by fueling men’s personal growth. Its app is available on iOS and Android.For more information, visit takeapitstop.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.