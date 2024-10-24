Pitstop appoints former Headspace executive as its CEO to lead global expansion

Richie Choudhary, CEO, Pitstop

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitstop , the leading app dedicated to men’s personal growth, today announced the appointment of Richie Choudhary as its CEO. Choudhary joins Pitstop having held key product leadership roles at organizations including Headspace, Microsoft, and most recently, TikTok.Commenting on the appointment, Pitstop’s founder and Chairman, Emmett Kilduff , said: “When I conceived Pitstop, I envisioned a product-driven leader at the helm who not only excelled in the mobile app world but was also deeply committed to our mission of fuelling men’s personal growth. Richie Choudhary stood out among more than 2,000 candidates, and his alignment with our vision, combined with his extensive experience at some of the world’s largest tech companies, made him the ideal choice to lead Pitstop forward. I’m excited to see him drive our next phase of innovation and growth as we continue shaping the future of maletech for societal good.”Choudhary’s career, which began after earning an MBA from Berkeley, and a Masters in Computer Science from Columbia University, has been marked by a strong passion for building impactful products - making him an ideal fit for Pitstop as the company seeks to expand its global footprint and scale its offerings.About Pitstop:Pitstop is a maletech company. Its mission is to improve society by fueling men’s personal growth. Its app is available to download on iOS and Android.For more information, visit takeapitstop.com

