NUJ rejects allegations against Irish media by Israeli ambassador to Ireland  

The National Union of Journalists strongly rejects allegations against the union and Irish media, by Dana Erlich, ambassador of Israel to Ireland.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary, wrote to the ambassador on 1 November, the eve of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, “protesting in the strongest possible terms the ongoing treatment of journalists in Gaza by the Israeli government.” Dooley stated the Israeli government was in breach of UN resolutions and said:

"The deplorable actions of Hamas and their violent action, condemned unequivocally by this union, cannot be used to justify egregious attacks on the media and the extreme measures taken to prevent media workers from exercising their professional duties."

In a letter to the union, ambassador Erlich fails to address the NUJ's request seeking foreign media access into Gaza. The ambassador also wrongly attacks Irish media in what Dooley describes as “a predictable response which ignores the key concerns raised by the NUJ about the treatment of media workers.”

Journalists in Ireland continue to adhere to the NUJ Code of Conduct and have been crucial in relaying truths about the war amid misinformation and disinformation. Last month, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) accused Palestinian Al Jazeera journalists of being operatives in terror groups, placing their safety at risk. The union strongly condemned the allegations levied without foundation and notes the continued promotion of accusations and use of such tactics by the IDF and Officials, are part of a wider systematic targeting of journalists that must be strongly rejected.

The NUJ has repeatedly condemned the 7 October Hamas terrorist attack and called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages. The union has denounced the impunity Israel has enjoyed for several years, despite its deliberate targeting of journalists including Shireen Abu Akleh, killed by members of the IDF in 2022 whilst wearing a clearly marked press vest.

At least 147 journalists including 134 Palestinians have been killed since the start of war, according to records held by the International Federation of Journalists.

Dooley said:

"Witnessing the countless false, harmful accusations wielded by Israeli authorities, it is of no surprise that the ambassador is now seeking to attack the professionalism of Irish journalists who have conducted themselves to the highest standards when reporting on the ongoing war. Israel's continued targeting of journalists and failure to recognise destruction caused by its breach of international law is resulting in an unimaginable death toll extended too to civilians. "The bravery of journalists in Gaza whose reporting allows the world to witness the realities of war must be commended, and it is right Irish media continue as they have, to accurately report on Israel's attacks on press freedom, and deliberate efforts to silence."

NUJ letter to ambassador Erlich

Dear Ambassador, On behalf of members of the National Unions of Journalists in Ireland I wish to formally protest in the strongest possible terms at the ongoing treatment of journalists in Gaza by the Israeli government. On this, the eve of the 10th anniversary of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists we condemn the killing and targeting of journalists in particular those in Palestine, Lebanon, Israel, and Syria as a result of the war in Gaza. Since the beginning of the year, at least 76 journalists and media workers have been killed in the course of their work, 46 of them in Gaza, according to statistics provided by the International Federation of Journalists. At least 146 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023 – the bloodiest period in the history of journalism. We call on the Israeli government to lift the ban preventing international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip. Your government stands in violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions 2222/2015 and 1738/2006 , which condemn international attacks against journalists and media workers in situations of armed conflict. The deplorable actions of Hamas and their violent action, condemned unequivocally by this union, cannot be used to justify egregious attacks on the media and the extreme measures taken to prevent media workers from exercising their professional duties. Yours sincerely, Séamus Dooley NUJ Irish Secretary

Letter from the ambassador of Israel to the NUJ

