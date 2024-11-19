Reviva Labs Partners with Precision Sales & Marketing to Expand U.S. Market Presence

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva Labs partners with Precision Sales & Marketing to expand U.S. reach, strengthening presence in major retailers and independent stores nationwide.

We are thrilled to partner with Reviva Labs, a brand that aligns with our commitment to quality and integrity” — Greg Tinghitella

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a valued brand of Sendayco, LLC, Reviva Labs, a trusted name among customers, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Precision Sales & Marketing. This collaboration aims to strengthen and expand Reviva Labs' market presence across the U.S.—from Maine to Florida, and beyond the Mississippi into the Midwest.

As part of this partnership, Precision Sales & Marketing will manage Reviva Labs' business relationships with major retailers such as The Vitamin Shoppe, headquartered in New Jersey, and Fresh Thyme Market, based in Illinois. They will also provide comprehensive support to thousands of independent retailers within this extensive territory.

Precision Sales & Marketing’s approach is built on principles of exclusivity, transparency, and strategy. "We represent a select number of brands to ensure each receives the attention it deserves, with open lines of communication and tailored strategic plans,” said Greg Tinghitella, CEO of Precision Sales & Marketing. “There are no overlapping brands or conflicts of interest—just honest partnerships that focus on securing optimal shelf placement and moving products off the shelf."

"We are thrilled to partner with Reviva Labs, a brand that aligns with our commitment to quality and integrity," added Tinghitella. "Our team is dedicated to expanding Reviva Labs' reach and ensuring their products are accessible to a broader customer base."

Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC, shared his excitement: "Partnering with Precision Sales & Marketing is a significant step forward for Reviva Labs. Their expertise and established industry relationships will be instrumental in driving our growth and connecting with consumers who prioritize natural skincare solutions."

About Precision Sales & Marketing

Founded in 2008, Precision Sales & Marketing is a New York-based, family-owned regional sales company specializing in the natural products industry. With over 60 years of combined experience, they represent brands in supplements, health and beauty care, and natural and organic food and beverages. Committed to quality, integrity, and transparency, Precision Sales & Marketing serves as a strategic partner in manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and retail.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily’s Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco’s dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.



