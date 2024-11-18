Reviva Labs Partners with Breakout Sales and Marketing to Expand Presence in Nevada, Utah, and Arizona

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva Labs teams up with Breakout Sales and Marketing to expand its presence in Nevada, Utah, and Arizona, boosting brand visibility and regional growth.

Aligning with Breakout Sales and Marketing marks a significant step forward for Reviva Labs. Their expertise and proven track record in the natural products sector will be pivotal...” — Troy Augustine

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs, a distinguished legacy brand under Sendayco, LLC, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Breakout Sales and Marketing to expand its market presence across Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. As part of this collaboration, Breakout Sales and Marketing will also oversee Reviva Labs' business at Sprouts Farmers Market headquarters in Arizona.

By partnering with Breakout Sales and Marketing, Reviva Labs gains access to a team dedicated to transforming brands into household names. Known for implementing proven strategies that drive growth in the natural products industry, Breakout Sales and Marketing provides a full suite of services. With their support, Reviva Labs is positioned to elevate its market standing and achieve new levels of success within these territories.

"We are thrilled to represent Reviva Labs in these key regions," said Alan Urpsis, CEO & President of Breakout Sales and Marketing. "Our team’s deep understanding of the natural products industry, coupled with our strong relationships with retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, will enable us to effectively enhance Reviva Labs' brand visibility and drive growth in these markets."

Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Aligning with Breakout Sales and Marketing marks a significant step forward for Reviva Labs. Their expertise and proven track record in the natural products sector will be pivotal in broadening our reach and connecting with consumers seeking high-quality skincare solutions."

About Breakout Sales and Marketing

Breakout Sales and Marketing is a premier regional broker specializing in the natural products and specialty food industries. With a dedicated team of professionals, Breakout offers comprehensive sales, marketing, and educational services to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Their mission is to provide the most complete and effective services, fostering growth and success for the brands they represent.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily’s Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco’s dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.