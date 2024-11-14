Reviva Labs Partners with Mountain Sales Northwest to Expand Reach in the Pacific Northwest

Reviva Labs Logo

Mountain Sales Northwest, led by Linda and Trent Stevenson, partners with Reviva Labs to expand its natural skincare reach across the Pacific Northwest.

This partnership marks a pivotal step in our expansion strategy. Mountain Sales Northwest's expertise and strong retailer relationships will be instrumental in reaching a larger audience...” — Troy Augustine

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs, a Sendayco, LLC brand and a leader in natural skincare products, is excited to announce its partnership with Mountain Sales Northwest. Effective immediately, Mountain Sales Northwest will represent Reviva Labs in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington, reinforcing Reviva Labs' commitment to delivering premium skincare solutions across the Pacific Northwest.

“We are thrilled to bring Reviva Labs into our portfolio,” said Linda Stevenson, President of Mountain Sales Northwest. “Their commitment to quality and natural ingredients aligns perfectly with the values of our customers. We’re eager to introduce these products to our markets and to grow Reviva’s brand presence throughout our region.”

Troy Augustine, CEO of Sendayco, LLC, added, “This partnership marks a pivotal step in our expansion strategy. Mountain Sales Northwest's expertise and strong retailer relationships will be instrumental in reaching a larger audience and meeting the increasing demand for Reviva’s natural skincare solutions.”

Mountain Sales Northwest is led by principals Linda Stevenson and Trent Stevenson, who bring decades of combined experience in the natural products industry. Linda Stevenson is dedicated to fostering strong retailer relationships and championing sustainable products that align with the values of the region. Trent Stevenson’s expertise in sales and marketing strategy has firmly positioned Mountain Sales Northwest as a trusted partner for natural and organic product manufacturers.

About Mountain Sales Northwest

Since 1987, Mountain Sales Northwest has been a premier broker for natural and organic products, representing manufacturers to increase brand visibility and market reach in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. With deep industry knowledge and close retailer partnerships, Mountain Sales Northwest excels in bringing quality consumer products to the Pacific Northwest.

About Sendayco, LLC:

Founded in 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leader in natural products, providing high-quality solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. With a portfolio that includes Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, Emily’s Naturals, Aesthetics Unique, and Reviva Labs, Sendayco brings together decades of expertise and commitment to safe, innovative, and cruelty-free skincare. The addition of Reviva Labs, with its 51 years of pioneering experience in natural skincare, enhances Sendayco’s dedication to effective, trusted products available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores. For more information, visit www.sendayco.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.