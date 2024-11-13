Gulftainer and VertomCory Partner to Form Strategic Shipping Joint Venture

سيمون أينسلي و بيتر ويلسون

Gulftainer, together with VertomCory, announce their intention to form a strategic shipping joint venture in the Middle East and USA

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulftainer , a leading international ports and terminals operator and, supply chain and logistics solutions provider, together with VertomCory, a global port agency company providing worldwide services to the shipping and logistics sector, announced yesterday their intention to form a strategic shipping joint venture in the Middle East and USA.The new company will be incorporated in Sharjah to provide a wide range of services. These will include vessel and port agency services, customs clearance, logistics, offshore supply, consumables, bunkering, ship-to-shore equipment, and diving services. Additionally, the company will offer insurance, husbandry, hub services, as well as information and documentation management. This shipping agency will start operations in the UAE, with a progressive expansion plan across other GCC countries, providing innovative digitally lead services to ship owners, charterers and cargo owners.The announcement was made by Gulftainer and VertomCory during a reception event at the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, UAE – attended by 120 regional and international customers from both companies. Peter Wilson, CEO of VertomCory and Simon Aynsley, Chief Commercial Officer (on behalf of Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer) announced the joint venture and highlighted the advantages of working with the new shipping agency.Simon Aynsley, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulftainer, said: “We’re excited to form this strategic joint venture with VertomCory, it will enhance Gulftainer’s value proposition and further provide a seamless experience to our regional and international customer base. This partnership leverages our complementary capabilities and builds on our extensive network and experience. The joint venture will be an extension of our existing service offering and deliver additional value to our customers further enhancing Gulftainer’s position as a leading end-to-end supply chain and logistics provider.”Peter Wilson, CEO of VertomCory, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Gulftainer in this strategic partnership, which significantly strengthens our presence in the Middle East market. Gulftainer’s strong local expertise combined with VertomCory’s innovative solutions creates a powerful synergy that allows us to better serve our clients and accelerate growth in this dynamic region.”

