Minister Ronald Lamola on international relation matters and upcoming engagements

On the 1st of November 2024, we undertook a working visit to Luanda for the Political and Diplomatic Consultations with Angola. We discussed preparations for the upcoming State Visit by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. It was agreed that this visit should reaffirm the existing bilateral relations, underpinned by a strong economic partnership. We informed our counterpart that a Business Forum will also be organised during the visit with the participation of companies from both countries, focusing on sectors such as agriculture and Agro-processing, mining, energy, transport, healthcare, tourism, and education.

South Africa reiterates calls for calm and restraint amid post election protests in Mozambique

The Republic of South Africa, as a Member State of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), formed an integral part of the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM)to Moçambique to observe the recently held Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial elections on 09 October 2024. The entire SEOM was made up of 10 countries, totalling about 53 observers.

The SEOM was led by Dr. Amani Abeid Karume, Former President of Zanzibar, who assumed the role of Head of Mission, appointed by H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

A total number of 17,169,239 Mozambicans, including 333,839, registered to vote in the country and the diaspora, respectively; however, only 7,464,822 people turned up to vote, representing a voter turnout of 43%. At the end of the Short-Term Observation Mission, the Former President of Zanzibar delivered a Preliminary Statement that covered observation of the pre-election process, voting day, and counting.

It highlighted, amongst others, the late amendment to the Electoral Law having disadvantaged the voter education process. Nevertheless, the SEOM Preliminary Statement concluded that, “the SEOM observed that the pre-election and voting phases of the 2024 Presidential, Legislative, and Provincial Elections were professionally organized, conducted in an orderly, peaceful, and free atmosphere.”

The Preliminary Statement identified areas for improvement following the Moçambican elections. The Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika has called for calm and the respect of available procedures for resolving election disputes. When President Ramaphosa welcomed the announcement of the preliminary election results, he also reiterated the call for calm, restraint, and the rule of law in Moçambique.

South Africa, therefore, believes that the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections remain the viable set of norms to support the delivery of regular, free, fair, and credible elections in the SADC Member States.

On 6 November 2024, we spoke with our Moçambican counterpart, Minister Verónica Macamo, and discussed the current security situation in Moçambique following the recent general elections.

South Africa expresses concern at the outbreak of incidents of post-electoral violence and regrets the loss of lives and destruction of property. We once again reiterate the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice speedily.

We reiterate our calls for calm and restraint, to allow the electoral process to conclude successfully, and to give the Constitutional Court of Moçambique time and space to address the concerns raised by all parties and validate the election results in accordance with its mandate.

Furthermore, South Africa welcomes the convening of the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit and the SADC Extraordinary Summit on 20 November 2024 in Zimbabwe. At these summits, SADC Heads of State will receive a report on the recent political developments in the region, including elections in Moçambique, Botswana, and Mauritius. From 15 November 2024, these summits will be preceded by meetings of senior officials and Ministers.

Working visit to Cairo from 13 to 14 November 2024 to strengthen bilateral ties with the Arab Republic of Egypt

We will undertake a Working Visit to Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt from 13 to 14 November 2024 to Co-chair the South Africa-Egypt Political Consultations with our counterpart Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriate Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial political, economic, and social relations following the formal establishment of diplomatic relations on 29 March 1995. These relations are historical and based on friendship, solidarity, and collaboration between the peoples of both countries.

The Joint Commission for Cooperation is a structured bilateral mechanism that provides a platform for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries.

We will be accompanied by a South African Business Delegation consisting of close to fifty companies. The delegation will explore further investment and trade opportunities across a range of economic sectors.

The Working Visit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual interest, with an emphasis on the conflict in Sudan. Before the conflict, Sudan was already experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis.

Long-term political instability and economic pressures left 15.8 million people in need of humanitarian aid. The conflict has only exacerbated these conditions, leaving 25.6 million people—more than half of Sudan’s population—in need.

The brutal conflict has forced more than 11 million people from their homes. The vast majority—over 8.1 million people—remain within Sudan, representing the largest displacement crisis in the world. Furthermore, the session will also reinforce the importance

of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and in consolidation of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The Working Visit will reinforce the commitment by both countries to expand and strengthen political and economic relations.

On the matter of our two South African detainees currently in Equatorial Guinea our engagements with our counterparts are still on going.

G20 Meeting Brazil

The G20 is an important multilateral platform which combines to constitute nearly 60% of the global population, 80% of global GDP and 75% of global exports. Thus, the G20 is a preeminent forum on whose stage, global economic cooperation is facilitated.

Thus, supporting emerging and developing economies to achieve sustainable development is vital for global stability and security: reducing resource pressures, population movements and the risk of conflict. This is especially important for the African Continent.

We will support the President at the G20 in Brazil. The G20 Summit represents the conclusion of the work carried out by the country holding the group's rotating presidency. It is the moment when heads of state and government approve the agreements negotiated throughout the year and point out ways of dealing with global challenges.

South Africa is already playing an enhanced role as a member of the G20 Troika, together with Brazil and India, in support of one of Brazil’s foremost priority on the reform of the Global Governance Institutions wherein G20 Leaders are expected to advance efforts for a reinvigorated and strengthened multilateral system, rooted in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, with renewed institutions and a reformed governance that is more representative, effective, transparent and accountable, reflecting the social, economic and political realities of the 21st century.

In terms of promoting the economic interests of the Global South, South Africa considers the G20 to be an important vehicle for advancing the aspirations of developing countries, and Africa’s development priorities in particular.

In Brazil, the G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, with the presence of the leaders of the 19-member countries, plus the African Union and the European Union. South Africa will assume the Presidency of G20 on the 1st of December 2024. At a date to be determined, the Presidency will launch the program of our

Presidency.

The South African government condemns the spreading of disinformation about South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the application of the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide in the Gaza strip (South Africa vs. Israel).

The Government of South Africa condemns the spreading of disinformation concerning its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). These efforts seek to mislead the public and draw attention away from an ongoing genocide which is unfolding in Gaza and televised on a daily basis.

Post-apartheid South Africa has been consistent in advocating for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including for Israel to end its unlawful occupation which continues to deny the Palestinian people their right to self-determination.

Our principled approach is firmly rooted in our own experience of colonialism and apartheid, international law, and the United Nations Charter, whose core purpose is to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.

We have repeatedly taken our support for the State of Palestine to multilateral platforms, amplifying the Palestinian struggle on the international stage. This includes initiating and supporting countless United Nations resolutions in favour of Palestine, underpinned by consistent voting patterns since 1994. We have further been at the forefront of supporting the State of Palestine’s admission as a full member of the United Nations.

On 28 October 2024, we submitted our memorial to the ICJ containing evidence which shows how the Government of Israel continues to violate the Genocide Convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction, and ignoring and defying several provisional measures ordered by the ICJ.

We have also presented evidence of Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war and its aim to depopulate Gaza through mass killing and forced displacement of Palestinians. The evidence demonstrates unequivocally that undergirding Israel’s genocidal acts is the special intent to commit genocide, its failure to prevent genocide and incitement to genocide, and its failure to punish those inciting and committing acts of genocide.

The prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide is a duty owed by all States, the prohibition of which is a peremptory norm of international law. It is for this reason that the Genocide Convention enables a Contracting Party under Article IX to invoke the ICJ’s jurisdiction in respect of the interpretation, application, or fulfilment of the Convention, including those relating to the responsibility of a State for genocide or for any of the other acts enumerated in Article III of the Convention.

The lamentable aspersions being cast on our case form part of a larger campaign to shield Israel from accountability, to dehumanise Palestinians, and to undermine a just case firmly rooted in international law. These latest efforts are merely an iteration of ongoing attempts to discredit and attack member states, UN bodies, personnel, rapporteurs, international courts, and conscionable individuals who long to see an end to Israel’s genocidal campaign.

We firmly reject these aspersions and confirm that our national fiscus is carrying the cost of this contentious case. We remain unfettered in our solidarity with the Palestinian cause and in our resolve to invoke the relevant organs of the United Nations to end the Israeli genocidal destruction of the Palestinian people and to bring about a just and lasting peace in the State of Palestine.

Heads of Mission and Counsul general appoitments

We congratulate the following Ambassadors and Consul General on their posting and appointment by President Ramaphosa:

1. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Amb NN Losi

2. Antananarivo, Madagascar Mr KL Chabane

3. New York (Consulate), USA Mr SA Cardy

4. Lusaka, Zambia Amb S Cachalia

5. New Delhi, India Prof A Sooklal

6. Damascus, Syria Amb A Suliman

7. Moroni, Comoros Ms MA Rademan

8. Algiers, Algeria Amb NN Ntshinga

9. Mumbai, India Mr G Labane

10. Seoul, South Korea Ms S Mququ

11. Munich, Germany Ms MB Makoko

12. Brazzaville, Congo Mr LMU Kalako

13. Dublin, Ireland Ms N Schreiber

14. Toronto, Canada Ms D De Bruyn Grady

15. Tunis, Tunisia Ms LB Hendricks

16. UNESCO, Paris, France Dr P Mjwara

17. Wellington, New Zealand Amb J Sexwale

18. Stockholm, Sweden Amb ZN Dlamini

19. Washington, United State of America Amb E Rasool

In light of Ambassador Losi's posting to Addis Ababa, Mr Clayson Monyela has been appointed acting Deputy Director General of State Protocol.

