Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning on cold and wet weather

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said the cold and wet weather is set to continue today, and the public must stay alert and keep safe during the winter weather. Local disaster management teams across the province are currently engaged in humanitarian relief efforts, distribution of sandbags, clearing of blocked drainage systems, and ongoing impact and damage assessments.

“High-risk areas continue to be low-lying, flood-prone informal settlements and communities near rivers, streams, and stormwater channels,” Minister Bredell said.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that a Level 4 warning for damaging waves, as well as Level 2 warnings for disruptive rainfall and strong winds (both coastal and inland), remain in effect across parts of the Western Cape.

The weather system has now shifted to the south coast, with strong winds forecast along the Overberg and Garden Route coastlines. Provincial and local disaster management teams remain on high alert, monitoring dam levels and weather impacts in close coordination with municipalities and emergency services.

The City of Cape Town reported localised flooding in both formal and informal settlements, which resulted in disruptions to roads and stormwater infrastructure. In the Cape Winelands District, the Breede River is currently overflowing. Flooding has led to the closure of the Slanghoek and Scherpenheuwel bridges, as well as Slanghoek Road at the low-water drift. Merwestraat in Worcester is under close observation and may be closed later today. The Drakenstein area has also reported localised flooding.

There has been a Hazmat incident in Wellington, where a hazardous materials incident occurred early this morning involving a tanker carrying nitric acid. The vehicle overturned but remained intact with no cargo spillage. There were no injuries. The road remains temporarily closed, but access to Groenberg Primary School is being maintained. Motorists are advised to use Hermon Road as an alternative route.

On the West Coast and in Saldanha Bay local authorities have activated emergency protocols and response teams are deployed.

Residents must remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters – even shallow water can be dangerous.

Stay away from rivers, canals, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Remain indoors where possible and stay informed through official communication channels.

“We call on the public to stay alert, stay informed, and stay safe. Your cooperation is vital in helping us protect lives and reduce risk during this period of severe weather. Emergency services are fully mobilised and remain on 24/7 standby to respond as needed. We extend our sincere thanks to all frontline teams, municipal partners, and volunteers for their swift, tireless efforts in assisting affected communities,” Minister Bredell said.

Emergency contact numbers:

City of Cape Town: 107 (landline) / 021 480 7700 / 080 911 4357

Cape Winelands District Municipality: 021 886 9144 / 021 887 4446

Garden Route District Municipality: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo District Municipality: 023 449 8000

West Coast District Municipality: 022 495 0229 / 0231

Overberg District Municipality: 028 425 1690

Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Cell: 079 694 3085

E-mail: Wouter.kriel@westerncape.gov.za

