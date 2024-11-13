Rutland Barracks // Cocaine Possession
CASE#: 24B4006965
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at approximately 2054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland
ACCUSED: Marlisha Turner
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Possession of cocaine (felony)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 12, 2024, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Bryan Bailey-Clark (33) and the passenger as Marlisha Turner (33). During the interaction Troopers observed indicators of drug use. A K-9 officer responded to the scene from the Rutland Town Police Department and deployed his K-9 on the vehicle. Consent was later granted by the occupants and suspected cocaine was found on Turner’s person. Turner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.