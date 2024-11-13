Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Cocaine Possession

CASE#: 24B4006965

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 at approximately 2054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland

 

ACCUSED: Marlisha Turner

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Possession of cocaine (felony)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 12, 2024, at approximately 2054 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Bryan Bailey-Clark (33) and the passenger as Marlisha Turner (33). During the interaction Troopers observed indicators of drug use. A K-9 officer responded to the scene from the Rutland Town Police Department and deployed his K-9 on the vehicle. Consent was later granted by the occupants and suspected cocaine was found on Turner’s person. Turner was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/06/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

