Government commits to review of e-scooter laws after first year of operation

Release date: 13/11/24

Legislation that will allow for e-scooters to be used on public roads and paths in South Australia has passed state parliament.

The Statutes Amendment (Personal Mobility Devices) Bill 2024 has secured parliamentary support to give the green light for privately owned e-scooters and other personal mobility devices to legally be ridden on roads and in other public areas.

From early 2025, there will be no requirement for a personal mobility device such as an e-scooter, e-skateboard or a unicycle to be registered or for the rider to hold a licence.

In consultation with the crossbench, the Government has agreed to review the operation of the new laws after their first 12 months, to ensure the regulatory regime is fit-for-purpose, safe and enforceable, and to consider the statistics involving personal mobility devices and the potential inclusion in the “nominal defendant” scheme.

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport will now arrange a roundtable session with industry experts including representatives from the Centre for Automotive Safety Research to provide input on regulations around device dimensions, areas of access to the road environment, speed limits, minimum age for riders and the road rules they must follow.

Current research and the advice, feedback and recommendation of experts and stakeholders will be considered when finalising the regulations.

It is expected e-scooters and other personal mobility devices will be able to hit the road from early 2025 following an education campaign to ensure all riders are across the new rules.

The use of privately-owned personal mobility devices will remain prohibited on public roads and paths until the framework is implemented.

The new legislation follows extensive consultation last year with private e-scooter users and the broader community - a State Government election commitment - where 87 per cent of respondents to a yourSAy survey supported the ongoing use of e-scooters on public roads and paths.

Currently, e-scooters are only permitted for use under trial conditions, with trials operating within Adelaide’s CBD and North Adelaide and the City of Norwood, Payneham and St Peters in partnerships between local councils and commercial e-scooter fleet operators.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

South Australians have made it very clear that they want an ongoing model that allows for e-scooters to be used as a mode of transport on our roads and I am pleased we are going to deliver future-proof regulations to make it safe for all road users.

The passing of this legislation is an important milestone for our transport system, and will ensure that all South Australians can enjoy the sustainability and mobility benefits of e-scooters and other personal mobility devices.

I look forward to the roundtable with trusted experts that will discuss and draft the regulations, getting us one step closer to having these sustainable modes of transport on our road network.

Following commencement of the legislation, personal mobility device fleet hire operations are expected to continue and possibly expand to other locations across the state.

I want to thank the crossbench for their support of this legislation, and am happy to commit to a 12-month review to ensure they are operating as we expect.

Attributable to Robert Simms MLC, Greens Transport Spokesperson

The Greens have long argued for the laws around e-scooters to be reformed in SA.

These devices can play an important role in reducing congestion and carbon emissions.

As a result of this agreement with the Government, we will finally see movement in this area - with a review in 12 months to make sure we’ve got the balance right.