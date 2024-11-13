Alicia Kali Receives Her 3rd Woman of the Year Award at the Stevie Awards in NYC for Humanitarian Innovation with Symbio

YOU Were Always The Reason

Honored for Her Pioneering Solution Symbio, Set to Serve Vulnerable Populations Worldwide

Symbio is like waving a magic wand for humanity its not just a compassionate and practical solution for those facing food and health instability but a smart, efficient and well considered, solution.” — Alicia Kali

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Kali's humanitarian project " Purpose DRV'N " was well known for recovering those with head trauma and then to post covid sufferers. As a pioneering leader in regenerative nutrition, and neuroregenerative biomedicine, Kali evolved her vision to serve more broadly, and has been honored with her third International Woman of the Year Award at the Stevie Awards in New York City. This remarkable achievement highlights Kali’s continued dedication to humanitarian innovation and her nearly 40-year career focused on developing health solutions that serve all populations worldwide.Kali began her career in regenerative nutrition biochemistry, and neurochemistry, with a specialization in the biochemical center of health and the brain, science calls these the sympathetic and central nervous systems. Her expertise evolved to regenerative biomedicine and has led to dozens of groundbreaking solutions, addressing todays most challenging chronic health challenges. Kali’s original decades produced the nutritional ingredient Symbio offering new pathways to improve both physical and emotional health and prevent illness and disease.Symbio used in humanitarian endeavors has been uniquely adapted for humanitarian use, provided as a gel in single-serving biodegradable packs with savory flavors like beef, chicken, and vegetable. Fortified with key vitamins and electrolytes, Symbio is ready to consume directly from the pack, requiring no added water - an essential feature as our most vulnerable populations often reside where water is too polluted for human consumption or entirely unavailable. In areas where clean water is available, Symbio can be added to staple foods like rice or vegetables enhancing key nutritional needs. This thoughtful design respects both the practical and cultural needs of vulnerable populations, making Symbio not just a compassionate and practical solution for those facing food and health instability but a smart, efficient and well considered, solution BG.“It is an honor to receive this award for a third time,” said Alicia Kali. "Humanitarian innovation has always been at the heart of my work, it is why I created my "Dream Team" educating the world's most influential billionaires, world leaders and humanitarians inviting them to set aside egos and align as a team to rapidly push the needle for humanity. It has been my privilege to be the key contributor to these minds in relation to the brain and biochemical center of health, and have them give me so much of their time, as many discoveries far beyond nutrition poured forth over the past few years, as we all shared a rare coming of age of my life's work. To get to know each of their character and temperaments well enough to not only enjoy them as people, but to offer candid feedback and genuine value in their understanding of issues they care so deeply about. I remain driven by a commitment to reverse and prevent chronic illness and disease with health solutions that can impact lives on a global scale. Symbio is wildly efficient in embodying this mission, and I’m grateful to the Stevie Awards for recognizing its potential to serve those in need.”About Alicia Kali and SymbioAlicia Kali’s nearly 40-year career in regenerative nutrition and neuroregenerative biomedicine has allowed her to seemingly wave a magic wand, a career repeatedly punctuated by outcomes far beyond what she had wished or dreamed possible. Her openness, as well as her sound character, discernment and exceedingly high standards of development have made her a trusted leading figure. Symbio, is a powerful nutritional ingredient aimed at supporting vital nervous systems, providing a regenerative approach to physical and and emotional health that doubles as preventive nutrition and aligns with her vision for humanitarian impact.About the Stevie AwardsThe Stevie Awards are recognized globally as the premier business awards, celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of organizations and individuals. Alicia Kali’s third Woman of the Year Award reflects her ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts and her leadership in developing life-changing health solutions.

