Alicia Kali Wins Historic 4th International Startup of the Year with Panacea NeuroGen Regenerative Non-Opioid Drug

Alicia Kai's Fourth International Startup of the Year Stevie Award Recognizes Panacea NeuroGen's Groundbreaking Approach to Chronic Pain Management

To be honored for the fourth time is truly inspiring and fuels our drive to continue pioneering solutions for the future of humanity.” — Alicia Kali, Founder

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Kali, renowned visionary in neuroregenerative biomedicine, has been honored with her fourth international Stevie Award for Startup of the Year, recognizing her groundbreaking work in developing a regenerative, non-opioid pharmaceutical for chronic pain management. This historic achievement marks a significant milestone, as Alicia Kali is now a four-time recipient of this prestigious recognition. Kali's continued recognition in this category highlights her commitment to solving today's most pressing health challenges. Her fourth win sets a global record, making her the only individual or company to achieve this level of distinction for startup innovation.This year’s award, a Bronze Stevie Award, highlights the innovative strides made by Panacea NeuroGen in addressing the critical need for a safe, effective alternative to opioids. Designed to tackle the root causes of pain and deliver a regenerative approach, Alicia Kali’s non-opioid solution supports a path forward in the global opioid crisis, offering hope to millions seeking pain relief without the risks associated with conventional opioid treatments.Panacea NeuroGen, founded by Kali, is dedicated to addressing the epidemic of chronic illness and disease on a global scale. With nearly 40 years of dedication in regenerative studies centered in the sympathetic and central nervous systems, Kali has developed dozens of groundbreaking solutions that offer new pathways for managing chronic physical and emotional health diagnoses. Her innovative approach offers hope to those facing complex health issues by offering therapies that are designed to treat and support regeneration of the body’s own systems.“We are proud to see Panacea NeuroGen recognized on an international stage once again,” said Alicia Kali. “This award is not only a testament to the power of regenerative biomedicine but also a reflection of our mission to redefine pain management and enhance quality of life with a safe, effective solution. To be honored for the fourth time is truly inspiring and fuels our drive to continue pioneering solutions for the future of humanity.”About Alicia Kali and Panacea NeuroGenAlicia Kali, an award-winning scientist and innovator with nearly 40 years in neuroregenerative biomedicine, is the founder and CEO of Panacea NeuroGen, a company at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation. Her work is founded in the biochemical center of health and the brain called the sympathetic and central nervous systems by science, and creates regenerative solutions that address chronic physical and emotional health issues.Through her continued dedication, Alicia Kali has not only achieved groundbreaking advancements in non-opioid treatments but has also set a new standard in healthcare innovation in nutrition, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and more recently in AI, earning her a well-deserved reputation as a pioneering leader in the business and scientific realm. The historic recognition of her fourth Stevie Award reflects her unwavering commitment to advancing these fields and transforming the future of humanity.About the Stevie AwardsThe Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, celebrating the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide. This latest award reinforces Panacea NeuroGen's position as a global leader in regenerative biomedicine.For more information on Alicia Kali’s work and the innovative solutions offered by Panacea NeuroGen, visit our website

